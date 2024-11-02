It is now officially NRL silly season.

October has come and gone and now we have millions of dollars of talent available for the 2026 seson.

All the talk today though is about a player who has become available, right away too it seems.

That player being Roosters and Samoan prop Terrell May.

The Roosters shocked the NRL community by telling their recently re-signed star that he is free to move right away.

There will be no shortage of options given the talents of the 25-year-old, although the manner of the release will surely play a factor in his destination.

Below are FIVE potential landing spots for Terrell May: