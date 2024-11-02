It is now officially NRL silly season.
October has come and gone and now we have millions of dollars of talent available for the 2026 seson.
All the talk today though is about a player who has become available, right away too it seems.
That player being Roosters and Samoan prop Terrell May.
The Roosters shocked the NRL community by telling their recently re-signed star that he is free to move right away.
There will be no shortage of options given the talents of the 25-year-old, although the manner of the release will surely play a factor in his destination.
Below are FIVE potential landing spots for Terrell May:
5. St George Illawarra Dragons
It is no secret that the Dragons are in the market for a pack leader up front. They chased Reagan Campbell-Gillard hard and were liked heavily with Daniel Saifiti.
Terrell May immediately strengthens their pack and provides them with a leader. Shane Flanagan is the coach most likely to take a punt on a player with rumoured issues off-field.
He took a supremely talented but easily distracted Andrew Fifita, turned him into one of the game's elite props and won a Premiership.
The Dragons are also a side who need to take risks. They can't wait for the perfect signing, on and off the park. Let me be very clear here, May has not been confirmed to have done anything. It is all conjecture at this point.
Obviously the Roosters being willing to let such a talented player, in his prime, walk away from the club sets off alarms, but Shane Flanagan is a coach who can handle such instances.
I would be not be shocked, at all, if the hulking prop is wearing the Red V in 2025.