Although most sides are still looking to complete their rosters for the 2024 season, a certain premiership and Origin-winning half has teams looking a little further into the future.

2025 may seem a long time away, but given players can start negotiating from November 1, moves may very well already being made.

When a player of Jarome Luai's pedigree becomes available, rosters shift.

For those who haven't heard, the star five-eighth is yet to nail down an extension with the Panthers.

A recent split with management and a subsequent cooling-off period mean he may be unable to even discuss a potential extension until mid-October.

Given he is likely to be the object of many sides' affection, Luai could attract a contract away from Penrith worth a million dollars per season.

For the purpose of this, we're going to look at options other than Penrith. He could very well accept a cut-price deal to remain at the foot of the mountains, but where is the fun in that?

Below are five sides I expect to heavily be in the race should that November 1 deadline tick over, and therefore be viable landing spots for Jarome Luai in 2025.

Canberra Raiders

Jack Wighton shocked fans in the capital by announcing he was leaving the club to head to South Sydney in 2024.

What better way to counter the loss of an Origin-quality player than by signing another Origin player? In the same position no less. Younger too.

I would be absolutely shocked if Ricky Stuart and the Raiders aren't very aware of the Luai situation, and keeping very serious tabs on it.

I'd go so far as to say that the Raiders would be favoured if Luai were to test the market and decide to move on.

Wighton's position and salary look very much available. The Raiders have signed young gun Simi Sasagi with a look to 2024 and beyond, but Luai obviously presents a more ready-made prospect.

Jamal Fogarty is a very good footballer in his own right but you'd have to think he'll become the real deal with Luai beside him.

Of course, Canberra would have to make due for 2024 but knowing Luai was incoming for 2025, I'm sure fans would be more than fine.

Canberra offers the rare combination of a very real title opportunity as well as the potential to earn far more than at Penrith. Watch this space!

The Dolphins

Let's be honest here. Every single big-name player who comes off contract for the next few seasons is going to be linked to the Dolphins.

That said, Luai presents very much the perfect signing opportunity for the NRL's new boys.

Despite some brilliant early season results, the Phins are still yet to land that marquee signing.

I would argue Herbie Farnworth is as close as you can get, while the Hammer is quickly graduating into that class, but alas they're yet to land a big fish like Luai.

I very much like the current halves set up the Dolphins have. I believe both O'Sullivan and Isaiya Katoa have monster futures.

That said though, if Luai is available, you make whatever changes are required to make room for him.

The Dolphins present a big money opportunity and obviously have a spot available for Luai. I just don't know if they'll present the title-winning ability Luai is so used to.

If Luai is looking for a challenge, then this is a big one.

There are huge opportunities commercially for Luai, both immediately and in the long term. Well beyond football if required.

He would be a rock star in Redcliffe.

St George Illawarra Dragons

Incoming coach Shane Flanagan had made no secret of his intention to make changes to the current Dragons set up.

The club has already allowed Jayden Sullivan to move on, suggesting that Ben Hunt and Talatau Amone are the partnership the Red V will enjoy moving forward.

That said, Ben Hunt is 33 years of age and has not so privately expressed a desire to move on.

Partnering with a player of Luai's talents and standing would certainly calm any potential issues for Hunt. At the very least it won't hurt.

Hunt's contract expires in 2025, meaning a Luai/Hunt partnership would have a season to potentially send the Dragons legend out on the best terms.

Or perhaps the signing would convince Hunt to extend his career further? Or perhaps Amone uses 2025 to play his way into the number seven role if Hunt moves on or retires?

The Dragons would have more than enough cap space, especially with 12 months to make the moves required. They also have a guaranteed spot for Luai.

Whether or not Luai would want to go from the game's most winning culture to one that quite frankly isn't great right now ... well, that is a very real question.

Sydney Roosters

The Roosters are enduring a rare down year, by their lofty standards.

If there's one thing we know about Roosters supremo Nick Politis it's that he doesn't mind making big changes to quickly correct a downturn in results.

Luke Keary is a magnificent player but he isn't leading the side as hoped. James Tedesco is another year old and young gun Joseph Sua'ali'i will exit the club at the end of next season to play Rugby.

We joke about it, but the Roosters have the best accountants in Rugby League. You cannot convince me that they couldn't make room for a player of Luai's abilities.

By 2025 both Sandon Smith and Sam Walker will have another season under their belts, with one surely standing out as the long-term option.

Jarome Luai shapes as both the perfect fit and also the quick fix. Whether that be beside Keary or one of the aforementioned halves.

The Roosters love signing marquee players. They're a huge club. Don't let recent results fool you.

Jarome Luai just screams "Roosters signing".

Cronulla Sharks

The Sharks aren't really known for throwing around huge money to attract stars. They signed Nicho Hynes on a super-value deal before upgrading him.

That said, given Hynes and the club's core group of young players will be right in their peak, Luai may be seen as the difference when it comes to a title.

The club's only Premiership to date came in 2016. Where in the year prior they built a brilliant, young side behind an experienced forward pack and a pretty handy halfback.

They added James Maloney and 12 months later broke their almost half-century title drought.

A star five-eight to compliment and top off an otherwise very handy side with a few star players. Sounds very familiar.

The club currently looks to have faith in both Braydon Trindall and Kade Dykes as the long-term halves-partner to the Prince of the Shire, but if Luai is available, surely they have a crack.

The Penrith and Sharks rivalry has certainly grown over the years. Penrith players crossing the line to Cronulla have also enjoyed good results. Wade Graham and Luke Lewis, anyone?