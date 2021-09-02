Dylan Napa. Former Origin star, former premiership winner.

It now looks very likely the former feared enforcer may enter 2022 without a contract.

I've been watching highlights of Napa in preparation for this and I can't believe we're even talking about the possibility he isn't being courted for next season.

That said, most of the highlights came before his move to the Bulldogs. Regardless of the outcome of contract discussions, it looks as though Napa will regret the decision to wear blue and white.

With all due respect to the current Dogs set up, they've dragged many former stars down to their level.

There's a real footballer left in Dylan Napa. He's not even 30. He's only two seasons removed from Origin football.

Surely there's a destination for the former Origin mainstay. We look at five possible options for 2022: