Dylan Napa. Former Origin star, former premiership winner.
It now looks very likely the former feared enforcer may enter 2022 without a contract.
I've been watching highlights of Napa in preparation for this and I can't believe we're even talking about the possibility he isn't being courted for next season.
That said, most of the highlights came before his move to the Bulldogs. Regardless of the outcome of contract discussions, it looks as though Napa will regret the decision to wear blue and white.
With all due respect to the current Dogs set up, they've dragged many former stars down to their level.
There's a real footballer left in Dylan Napa. He's not even 30. He's only two seasons removed from Origin football.
Surely there's a destination for the former Origin mainstay. We look at five possible options for 2022:
5. Wests Tigers
Russell Packer's retirement frees up a roster spot, and more than enough salary cap space, to take a chance on Napa.
The Tigers have much bigger issues than their front row, although this is a side that needs to take risks in order to turn around their fortunes.
Napa, at his best, would partner the incredibly talented Stefano Utoikamanu as well as Ofahengaue and Mikaele in the engine room. He would improve that quartet immediately.
The Tigers could set and forget the four big men and rotate them with Alex Twal in the middle. One issue down, onto the next.
Napa's signing would not change the fortunes of the club but they need to take shots on players capable of great things, on the cheap.
Napa fits that bill perfectly.