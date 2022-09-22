November 1st, one of the days every rugby league fan circles. It's the day that literally millions of dollars of talent become off-contract.

Titans and Origin superstar David Fifita is one of those players able to talk to opposition clubs come the first day of November.

Judging by reports this week, there is more than one club already preparing a massive bid to tempt the monster forward for 2024 and beyond.

With the salary cap set to rise and many clubs entering either a rebuild or a title window, Fifita will be highly sought after.

Here are the five most likely landing spots for David Fifita - the club he will represent come Round 1 2024.