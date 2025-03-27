Nathan Cleary is known by many names; The Prince of Penrith, The Ice Man, The Goat. His list of titles is seemingly endless, however, one name we can see the Panthers' halfback possessing after his career is Coach Cleary.

Cleary is already a legend of the game at just 27 years old.

The four-time premiership winner has mastered rugby league in a way only a few have, and there is no doubt he will continue to dominate until he retires.

However, it is possible his domination would be prolonged if he were to assume the role of a coach, a position his father and Panthers' boss Ivan Cleary would certainly have prepared him for.

The Penrith Panthers co-captain's ability to execute every gameplan to perfection is second to none, an attribute that some head coaches struggle to showcase.

Cleary's cool-headed demeanor is contagious on the field, with his teammates often feeding off their halfback's ability to slow down intense in-game situations.

With another decade of NRL experience under his belt, Cleary could potentially be an elite head coach within five years of his retirement.