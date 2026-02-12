The 2026 NRL season is shaping up to be one of the most entertaining and wide open years yet.

Last season proved that the NRL is only getting more competitive, and with the player shuffle in full swing, the next level of footy is coming.

Every team, except for the Cronulla Sharks, have new player signings for the 2026 season.

Now is the perfect time for reinvention and refinement, allowing the bottom-tier clubs to redefine their teams and the top-tier clubs to elevate themselves to the next level.

Here are Zero Tackle's top five recruits who could change their new clubs for the better in 2026 and beyond.