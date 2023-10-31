The St George Illawarra Dragons have more questions than you could poke a stick at as the clock ticks over to November 1.

The club currently have 16 players off-contract at the end of 2024 who can negotiate with rivals from today, and other questions over the future of captain Ben Hunt, who has requested a release ad-nauseum from the joint-venture.

That leaves Shane Flanagan with a tricky period ahead, but also one where he is going to be able to reshape the club as he sees fit given the number of spots available, and cash up the sleeve.

The Dragons must make a significant play - or plays - for a number of key players coming off-contract to rebuild the squad ahead of 2025.

In this series, Zero Tackle are running the rule over every club's state of play for 2025, and the best targets they should be chasing from November 1.

Current squad for 2025

Jack Bird, Ryan Couchman, Toby Couchman, Dylan Egan, Sione Finau, Kyle Flanagan, Jacob Halangahu, Ben Hunt, Blake Lawrie, Jacob Liddle, Zac Lomax, Mikaele Ravalawa, Hame Sele, Hamish Stewart

Current best 17 for 2025

1. No player signed.

2. Mikaeale Ravalawa

3. Zac Lomax

4. No player signed.

5. Sione Finau

6. Kyle Flanagan

7. Ben Hunt

8. Blake Lawrie

9. Jacob Liddle

10. Hame Sele

11. Dylan Egan

12. Jacob Halangahu

13. Jack Bird

14. No player signed.

15. Toby Couchman

16. Ryan Couchman

17. Hamish Stewart

Players off-contract at end of 2024

Talatau Amone, Josh Coric, Jack de Belin, Mathew Feagai, Max Feagai, Jaiyden Hunt, Francis Molo, Michael Molo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Cody Ramsey, Jackson Shereb, Tyrell Sloan, Jaydn Su'A, Moses Suli, Savelio Tamale, Alec Tuitavake, Paul Turner

Here are five players available to negotiate on November 1 from outside of the club the Dragons could target for 2025 and beyond.

