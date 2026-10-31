The Wests Tigers had another miserable fadeout during the 2026 NRL season, with Benji Marshall likely to enter the new campaign under plenty of pressure.
While there has been no serious speculation suggesting he is about to be on the hot seat, it's difficult to see how the Tigers board will tolerate another season of poor performances.
The bright spot for the Tigers was early in the campaign, with Marshall's side getting off to a red-hot start where it looked as if breaking their long finals drought was all but locked in.
Their second half of the season was interrupted by injuries and off-field distractions, particularly around key halves Jarome Luai and Adam Doueihi, but they still should have been better than they were.
The joint-venture enter 2027 without Luai and looking for another re-set, while a look to the future suggests experience will need to be signed in a bid to work with their excellent crop of younger talent.
Here is the state of play for the Tigers on the lead-up to November 1.
Current 2028 squad
Javon Andrews, Jack Attard, Jake Averillo, Jayden Brailey, Jahream Bula, Adam Doueihi, Samuela Fainu, Sione Fainu, Jared Haywood, Apisai Koroisau, Heamasi Makasini, Taylan May, Terrell May, Kai Pearce-Paul, Solomone Saukuru, Alex Seyfarth, Tino Tavana, Sunia Turuva, Alex Twal
Off-contract at the end of 2027
Latu Fainu, Tyson Frizell, Patrick Herbert, Royce Hunt, Kurt Mann, Fonua Pole, Ethan Roberts, Junior Tupou
Current 2028 best 19
1. Jahream Bula
2. Sunia Turuva
3. Jake Averillo
4. Taylan May
5. Heamasi Makasini
6. Javon Andrews
7. Adam Doueihi
8. Sione Fainu
9. Apisai Koroisau
10. Terrell May
11. Kai Pearce-Paul
12. Samuela Fainu
13. Alex Twal
Interchange
14. Jayden Brailey
15. Alex Seyfarth
16. Tino Tavana
17. Solomone Saukuru
18. Jared Haywood
19. Jack Attard
The Tigers head towards November already having 19 players under lock and key, but when you cast the eye over the squad, there is the potential to bring in plenty of elite players.
They will, as with any club who have had long-term struggles and a bit of an uncertain future in the coaching department, need to pay over the market value to get anyone, but they will be able to.
The Tigers have long talked about the fact they want to be considered as a development club, and that is what they have done, with a host of players in the above 19 who are at the beginning of their careers.
That ultimately means the Tigers can go to the open market and look for re-enforcements almost all over the side.
They may not look at fullback or at dummy half, but outside of that, you could argue re-enfocements in almost every position has the potential to improve the side.
Not only that, but improve the marketability of the club - they need a big name in a hurry.
Here are five potential targets for the Tigers from November 1.
Option 1: Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Latrell Mitchell's future is one that is seriously up in the air as November 1 looms, with the Rabbitohs non-committal at this stage.
According to all reports, South Sydney have every intention of opening contract talks again with Mitchell from November, having frozen them throughout 2026.
Mitchell's biggest issue is his injury issues, but at full strength, he is among the best raw attacking talents in the competition and shouldn't have any issue having multiple clubs going after him.
Like the Rabbitohs, rival clubs including the Tigers may want to be patient, but if he starts 2027 strongly, his market value will increase, and the Tigers could make an early play for him in a bid to get the club firing.