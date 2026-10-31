The Wests Tigers had another miserable fadeout during the 2026 NRL season, with Benji Marshall likely to enter the new campaign under plenty of pressure.

While there has been no serious speculation suggesting he is about to be on the hot seat, it's difficult to see how the Tigers board will tolerate another season of poor performances.

The bright spot for the Tigers was early in the campaign, with Marshall's side getting off to a red-hot start where it looked as if breaking their long finals drought was all but locked in.

Their second half of the season was interrupted by injuries and off-field distractions, particularly around key halves Jarome Luai and Adam Doueihi, but they still should have been better than they were.

The joint-venture enter 2027 without Luai and looking for another re-set, while a look to the future suggests experience will need to be signed in a bid to work with their excellent crop of younger talent.

Here is the state of play for the Tigers on the lead-up to November 1.

Current 2028 squad

Javon Andrews, Jack Attard, Jake Averillo, Jayden Brailey, Jahream Bula, Adam Doueihi, Samuela Fainu, Sione Fainu, Jared Haywood, Apisai Koroisau, Heamasi Makasini, Taylan May, Terrell May, Kai Pearce-Paul, Solomone Saukuru, Alex Seyfarth, Tino Tavana, Sunia Turuva, Alex Twal

Off-contract at the end of 2027

Latu Fainu, Tyson Frizell, Patrick Herbert, Royce Hunt, Kurt Mann, Fonua Pole, Ethan Roberts, Junior Tupou

Current 2028 best 19

1. Jahream Bula

2. Sunia Turuva

3. Jake Averillo

4. Taylan May

5. Heamasi Makasini

6. Javon Andrews

7. Adam Doueihi

8. Sione Fainu

9. Apisai Koroisau

10. Terrell May

11. Kai Pearce-Paul

12. Samuela Fainu

13. Alex Twal

Interchange

14. Jayden Brailey

15. Alex Seyfarth

16. Tino Tavana

17. Solomone Saukuru

18. Jared Haywood

19. Jack Attard

The Tigers head towards November already having 19 players under lock and key, but when you cast the eye over the squad, there is the potential to bring in plenty of elite players.

They will, as with any club who have had long-term struggles and a bit of an uncertain future in the coaching department, need to pay over the market value to get anyone, but they will be able to.

The Tigers have long talked about the fact they want to be considered as a development club, and that is what they have done, with a host of players in the above 19 who are at the beginning of their careers.

That ultimately means the Tigers can go to the open market and look for re-enforcements almost all over the side.

They may not look at fullback or at dummy half, but outside of that, you could argue re-enfocements in almost every position has the potential to improve the side.

Not only that, but improve the marketability of the club - they need a big name in a hurry.

Here are five potential targets for the Tigers from November 1.