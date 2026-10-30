Former Newcastle Knights half Adam Clune is looking likely to be headed back to the Hunter after his current Super League deal dries up.

Clune is off-contract at the Huddersfield Giants at the end of 2026, with Love Rugby League reporting the 31-year-old playmaker won't be offered a new contract, with the Knights shaping as the likely destination for his services.

Clune made his NRL debut in 2020 with the St George Illawarra Dragons, playing two seasons in Wollongong for 25 matches before shifting to Newcastle for a further two years and 22 appearances.

He then picked up a multi-year deal to head to the Northern Hemisphere in 2024 with the Giants, playing 24 games in his debut Super League season before being struck down with injuries in 2025.

It limited him to six games last year, and only 11 in 2026.

With Jake Arthur heading to the Giants in 2027 and expected to take on a major playmaking role, it is looking unlikely Clune will be extended at the club, with the Knights firming as favourites to get his signature.

Showcasing a composed kicking game and sharp at running the ball, Clune has all the accorded attributes to excel in the swift pace of the modern-day NRL

Clune will act as strong halves depth for Dylan Brown, Fletcher Sharpe and Sandon Smith, with the latter two having a fantastic season and guiding the novocastrains to an NRL Grand Final appearance in 2026.

The Knights will welcome Marata Niukore to the club in 2027, but lose a handful of talent including Dane Gagai, Tyson Frizell, Tyson Gamble and Wilson De Courcey, while Bradman Best's long-term future at the club is still uncertain.