The North Queensland Cowboys enter the 2026 season under significant scrutiny. Todd Payten's tenure began with promise, built on defensive standards, physical conditioning and internal accountability.

That identity delivered early success, including a top-four finish, but the past two seasons have seen a steady erosion of consistency. Defensive resilience has declined, confidence has fluctuated, and close games have slipped away far too often.

The Cowboys have undergone meaningful change. Reece Robson has departed, Jordan McLean retired at the end of 2025, and the responsibility now falls to a core group of players to carry standards forward.

The recruitment of Reed Mahoney is a clear statement of intent, but improvement across the park is required. North Queensland possess speed, size and talent, yet unless key individuals lift their consistency and influence, the club risks remaining stuck between rebuilding and contending.

These are the five players whose improvement will define whether the Cowboys can return to finals football in 2026.

Reed Mahoney

Why his improvement is important

Reed Mahoney enters his ninth NRL season as the marquee signing for the Cowboys in 2026 after three seasons at the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs. Mahoney built a reputation as one of the toughest competitors in the competition, regularly taking on much larger forwards and consistently ranking among the highest tacklers in the NRL.

Beyond the statistics, Mahoney was instrumental in changing the culture at Belmore. He helped shift the Bulldogs from a side that was often disrespected and physically overwhelmed into a team that stood up for each other, brought fight every week, and refused to be bullied.

That edge and leadership is exactly what North Queensland have lacked at times.

The Cowboys need a hooker who demands standards, controls the ruck under pressure, and is willing to absorb contact to allow others to play.

What needs to improve

Mahoney's relentless style came at a cost. As his reputation shifted from tough competitor to perceived agitator, referees began to scrutinise his game more closely.

His tackle efficiency remained strong at around 92 percent, but the sheer volume of defensive work led to fatigue, penalties and moments where he overplayed his hand. His attacking output declined in 2025, finishing with only four try assists, and his running game dropped sharply to an average of 19 metres per match.

At times, his communication with playmakers was inconsistent. There were moments where he fed the wrong option, forced kicks that were not part of the plan, or attempted to take responsibility when patience was required. These moments directly affected momentum for his team.

Why his improvement matters in 2026

For the Cowboys to progress, Mahoney must balance aggression with discipline. His leadership, toughness and competitiveness can elevate the entire squad, but only if he stays within the structure and trusts those around him.

Improving decision-making under fatigue, reintroducing a selective running threat, and maintaining composure when games tighten will be crucial. If Mahoney finds that balance, he can be a transformative figure for North Queensland in 2026.

Jaxon Purdue

Why his improvement is important

Jaxon Purdue spent most of the 2025 season in the left centre position and emerged as one of the Cowboys' most exciting young outside backs. He scored 14 tries, registered around nine try assists, and consistently threatened defences with his speed, footwork and support play. Highly regarded by the coaching staff,

Purdue came through the junior system as a half and has already shown the versatility to step into five eighth when required.

His development is central to the Cowboys' future. North Queensland need genuine strike on the edges, and Purdue's attacking instincts provide that.

What needs to improve

Defensively, Purdue is still developing. His tackle efficiency sat around 88 percent, and opposition teams frequently targeted the Cowboys' left edge throughout the season. While system-wide defensive issues played a role, Purdue needs to continue improving his defensive reads, confidence in holding his line, and physical resilience. Adding strength and size will help him handle the week-to-week grind.

Why his improvement matters in 2026

If Purdue tightens his defence while continuing to grow in attack, he can become a long-term cornerstone of the Cowboys' backline. His ability to also cover the halves gives North Queensland flexibility during injuries or reshuffles. A more defensively reliable Purdue would stabilise the left edge and allow the Cowboys' attacking players to play with greater freedom.

Jake Clifford

Why his improvement is important

Jake Clifford returned to the Cowboys in 2025 and, despite playing only 14 matches, showed signs that his game is trending in the right direction. With Tom Dearden established as the dominant half, Clifford's role is to provide balance, control and secondary direction. North Queensland need a genuine long-term partner for Dearden, and Clifford remains the best internal option to fill that role.

What needs to improve

Clifford showed improvement in several key areas in 2025. His running metres increased, his try assists improved, and his tackle efficiency lifted, indicating greater physical confidence and defensive commitment.

However, he still does not use his running game often enough to consistently engage defenders. His kicking game remains a strength, but execution fluctuates when confidence dips, particularly in high-pressure moments.

Why his improvement matters in 2026

If Clifford continues to improve his running threat, maintains his defensive standards, and sharpens his kicking consistency, he can cement himself as Dearden's long-term partner. Stability in the halves would allow the Cowboys' spine to grow together rather than reset again. Without that progression, North Queensland risk repeating the same cycle of reshuffling instead of building cohesion.

Jeremiah Nanai

Why his improvement is important

Jeremiah Nanai responded strongly in 2025 after a difficult 2024 season. Dropped early following an underwhelming performance, Nanai returned with renewed aggression and physical intent. Known for his aerial ability, kick chase, offloads and highlight-reel defence, Nanai remains one of the most naturally gifted back rowers in the competition.

What needs to improve

Consistency remains the key challenge. While Nanai's impact improved significantly after his return, there were still periods where his involvement drifted. He must sustain his aggression in both attack and defence across the entire season. Maintaining defensive intensity, dominating contact on the edge, and consistently attracting defensive attention are areas that require continued focus.

Why his improvement matters in 2026

At just 22 years old, Nanai has enormous upside. If he brings his physical presence every week, he can open up the middle, draw defenders, and create space for the Cowboys' spine. His development could be the difference between North Queensland competing and genuinely pushing toward finals football.

Coen Hess

Why his improvement is important

Coen Hess enters his 11th NRL season as one of the most experienced players in the Cowboys' pack. A former Origin representative, Hess is now relied upon as a senior enforcer. With Jordan McLean retired and Jason Taumalolo moving deeper into the latter stages of his career, Hess carries increased responsibility to lead physically.

What needs to improve

After missing the entire 2024 season with an ACL injury, Hess returned strongly in 2025, playing 21 matches. He averaged 97 running metres per game and recorded a career-best tackle efficiency above 95 percent. While those numbers show improvement, Hess can still elevate his impact through increased offloads and stronger second-phase play rather than playing purely straight and narrow.

Why his improvement matters in 2026

A fully fit Coen Hess, coming off another uninterrupted pre-season, is well positioned to become the Cowboys' primary middle presence. If he builds on his 2025 form and continues to lift his influence with the ball, Hess can provide the momentum, leadership and physical standards required for North Queensland to push back toward finals contention.