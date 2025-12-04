Newcastle entered 2025 with expectations of finishing somewhere around the edge of the top eight.

Instead, the Knights crashed to an unexpected wooden spoon, a result that stunned the fanbase and ended the tenure of head coach Adam O'Brien.

The squad was never short on talent. At their best they defended with grit and scrambled hard, but a failure to build consistent combinations in the spine, constant reshuffling of key positions, a drop in confidence, and an inability to finish attacking sets left them stuck in a cycle of close losses and late-game collapses.

The club has responded with a major recruitment drive. Dylan Brown arrives on a ten-year, thirteen-million-dollar mega-deal. Trey Mooney joins to stiffen the middle rotation. Sandon Smith comes from the Roosters to add creativity, depth and a reliable goal-kicking option. Dominic Young has returned mid-season to reclaim his right-wing spot. With Bradman Best, Dylan Lucas, Phoenix Crossland and Fletcher Sharpe already in place, the Knights now have the makings of a top-eight roster on paper.

These are the five players who must rise for Newcastle to return to finals football.