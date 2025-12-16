The New Zealand Warriors' trajectory under Andrew Webster has become clear. Since his arrival in 2023, the club has shifted toward a defined identity built on defence, patience, and work ethic.

That approach delivered a preliminary final in 2023, followed by a disappointing 2024 where the Warriors struggled to close games and fell out of finals contention.

In 2025, the Warriors responded. After a poor start to the season and heavy criticism following their Las Vegas loss to Canberra, they steadied. Defence tightened. Effort areas improved. For long stretches they sat inside the top four and looked every bit a finals side. Injuries ultimately told the story. Season ending injuries to Luke Metcalf and Mitch Barnett, combined with ongoing disruption to key forwards, saw the Warriors limp into the finals and exit early against Penrith.

Behind the scenes, the club's pathways system continued to deliver. The Warriors won the NSW Cup in 2025 and followed it up by claiming the Interstate Championship. They also claimed the Harold Matthews Cup in both 2024 and 2025, reinforcing the club's commitment to youth development and long term sustainability. Competition for spots is increasing, and that makes 2026 a defining season for several established players.

These are the five Warriors who must lift again if the club is to turn progress into genuine contention.