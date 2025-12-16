The New Zealand Warriors' trajectory under Andrew Webster has become clear. Since his arrival in 2023, the club has shifted toward a defined identity built on defence, patience, and work ethic.
That approach delivered a preliminary final in 2023, followed by a disappointing 2024 where the Warriors struggled to close games and fell out of finals contention.
In 2025, the Warriors responded. After a poor start to the season and heavy criticism following their Las Vegas loss to Canberra, they steadied. Defence tightened. Effort areas improved. For long stretches they sat inside the top four and looked every bit a finals side. Injuries ultimately told the story. Season ending injuries to Luke Metcalf and Mitch Barnett, combined with ongoing disruption to key forwards, saw the Warriors limp into the finals and exit early against Penrith.
Behind the scenes, the club's pathways system continued to deliver. The Warriors won the NSW Cup in 2025 and followed it up by claiming the Interstate Championship. They also claimed the Harold Matthews Cup in both 2024 and 2025, reinforcing the club's commitment to youth development and long term sustainability. Competition for spots is increasing, and that makes 2026 a defining season for several established players.
These are the five Warriors who must lift again if the club is to turn progress into genuine contention.
1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
Why his role is important?
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will embark on his fourth season with the Warriors in 2026 and remains one of the most experienced members of their spine. His professionalism, effort, and durability set standards across the squad. He has been trusted to play both fullback and centre, often shifting roles to balance injuries and team needs.
At his best, Nicoll-Klokstad is a high work rate fullback who consistently generates metres, supports through the middle, and brings physical resilience to the backfield. His experience is vital for a Warriors side increasingly built around young forwards and emerging backs.
What must improve?
After an injury interrupted 2024 season, Nicoll-Klokstad completed 22 matches in 2025 but his attacking output declined. He scored just two tries across the season and produced far fewer line breaks and try assists compared to previous years. While his metres remained solid, his influence in attacking moments dropped noticeably.
The Warriors need more assertiveness with ball in hand. That does not mean overplaying, but choosing moments to inject himself into the game when momentum stalls.
Why his improvement matters?
With younger backs pushing through and competition increasing across the backline, Nicoll-Klokstad's attacking contribution will be under scrutiny. If he can rediscover his attacking presence while maintaining his defensive reliability, he remains a key figure. If not, the next generation will close the gap quickly.
