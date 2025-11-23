The Melbourne Storm enter 2026 under enormous expectation.

Two straight grand final losses in 2024 and 2025 have left one of rugby league's greatest modern clubs searching for that extra gear that turns contenders into premiers. They have not lifted the trophy since 2020, and before that 2017 and 2012. For a club built on excellence, that is still considered a long time between titles.

A monkey also sits firmly on their back. The current spine of Cameron Munster, Harry Grant and Jahrome Hughes have never won a premiership without Cameron Smith.

Until that changes, every season begins with the same question. Can this era finally win the big one without the greatest player of all time holding the reins.

The departures of Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Grant Anderson and Jonah Pezet have cut into their depth. There is also uncertainty around the long-term availability of Eliesa Katoa after his serious injury in the Pacific Championships. The Storm still have elite talent, but they cannot continue to rely on the same small group of match-winners to carry them through entire seasons.

If Melbourne are to turn another grand final appearance into a long-awaited premiership, these are the five players who must go to another level.

Cameron Munster

Cameron Munster is still one of the most gifted game-breakers in rugby league. When he is on, the Storm follow. He turned his professionalism around in 2025, lifting his conditioning, giving up alcohol and channeling the emotion from losing his father into a brilliant finish to the season and a huge Origin series. He was named player of the series for the Ashes as well.

His best is still elite. But his inconsistency across the NRL season continues to hurt Melbourne. In both recent grand finals, he produced big moments but also costly errors and patches where he drifted. With Papenhuyzen gone and a new fullback finding his feet, Munster becomes the senior figure in the spine and the key to holding everything together.

Role importance

Munster is the emotional engine of the Storm. When the side needs a spark or a momentum shift, he is the man they look to. He will also be working with a slightly reshuffled back line and potentially a new left-edge combination. His leadership, voice and composure will matter more than ever.

What must improve

Maintain consistency across the entire season

Eliminate the quiet periods during big matches

Lift the standard of attacking kicks and last-tackle execution

Keep his defensive involvement and decision making on point

Take command as the central playmaker when momentum is slipping

If Munster holds his level every week, rather than in waves, Melbourne immediately become harder to beat in big games.

Jack Howarth

The Storm have been patient with Jack Howarth. He has size, speed and natural strike that few outside backs possess. When he gets it right he looks like a future star. When he gets it wrong Craig Bellamy nearly jumps out of his seat.

Howarth produces moments of brilliance and then follows them with defensive misreads, rushed decisions and poor contact. In last year's finals series he was caught out at times when he shot up too early or drifted off his man. These things normally improve with experience, and Melbourne will need that development to happen quickly now that their depth in the outside backs has thinned.

Role Importance

Howarth is now a first-choice centre in a Storm side with premiership expectations. His strike out wide is vital, especially with the loss of established players. He will be given space through Melbourne's power game and strong spine. It is his job to turn that into points and to shut down threats on his edge.

What must improve

Defensive reads under pressure

Trusting the defensive system and his inside man

Consistency with effort areas and involvement

Timing and patience in attack

Cutting down high-risk decisions in big games

If Howarth reaches anything close to his potential, Melbourne's left side becomes a genuine weapon.

Stefano Utoikamanu

Stefano arrived from the Wests Tigers with enormous potential and under Craig Bellamy he finally began to show the player many always believed he could be. His impact in the 2025 finals series was outstanding. He bent the line against Canterbury and Cronulla and proved he can dominate top-tier packs. The grand final wasn't his best outing, but the signs are clear that he can become Melbourne's pack leader.

With Nelson Asofa-Solomona gone and uncertainty around Eliesa Katoa, Stefano is now the most important enforcer in the middle. His size, power and explosiveness are exactly what the Storm need against the competition's elite forward rotations.

Role importance

Stefano must anchor the Storm's middle and be the one who sets the tone with his carries. Melbourne rely heavily on momentum to unlock their spine. If Stefano wins the ruck, Grant and Munster can carve teams apart.

What must improve

Maintain his finals-series level for an entire season

Improve minute-to-minute consistency

Increase work rate without losing power

Establish himself as Melbourne's dominant middle

Clean up defensive fatigue moments late in halves

A full season of peak Stefano transforms Melbourne's forward pack.

Sua Fa'alogo

Sua Fa'alogo has been groomed for this moment. He is electric, fearless and constantly looking for work. Melbourne have slowly exposed him at NRL level over the past two seasons and the glimpses have been outstanding. His speed and footwork have drawn comparisons to Benji Marshall and Ben Barba.

Now he becomes the full-time No.1. Ryan Papenhuyzen is gone. There is no safety net. Fa'alogo must handle the weekly grind, the defensive demands and the positioning responsibilities of an NRL fullback across an entire season.

Role importance

Melbourne have always relied on their fullback to be a second playmaker and a third front-line runner. Slater, Papenhuyzen, Ross — all carried high workloads in support play, sweeping movements and getting the set started. Fa'alogo will be expected to do the same while bringing his own attacking spark.

What must improve

Positional play in kick-defusal

Defensive communication and organisation

Patience in long sets and yardage battles

Durability across the full season

Balance between high-impact plays and safe options

If he handles the pressure and stays fit, he could be the breakout star of 2026.

Nick Meaney

Nick Meaney has been Melbourne's Mr Fix-It since arriving from the Bulldogs. He has covered fullback, wing, centre and even five-eighth when needed. His versatility has been invaluable and his first try in last year's grand final was brilliant. But what followed was far from ideal.

In the biggest match of the season he was exposed defensively at centre by Gemat Shibasaki, who went past him three times. For a club built on high standards, those moments were costly and well below the expectation placed on an experienced player. Meaney knows this better than anyone and will be carrying that sting into 2026.

Role importance

With Papenhuyzen gone and Fa'alogo still learning the role, Meaney will again be required across multiple positions. He is likely to be the first-choice goal kicker as well. His experience and maturity are vital for the Storm's backline stability.

What must improve

Defensive contact and decision making, especially at centre

Handling one-on-one matchups in high-pressure games

Maintaining a high goal-kicking percentage

Communication with his inside defenders

Turning his versatility into consistent impact

If he tightens his defence and remains reliable across multiple roles, Melbourne's backline becomes far safer.