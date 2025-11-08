The Gold Coast Titans enter 2026 determined to reset their identity after finishing 16th and enduring a turbulent year under Des Hasler.
A roster with elite talent vastly underperformed, discipline broke down, injuries mounted and cohesion disappeared. With Josh Hannay now in charge and a fresh direction underway, the Titans cannot afford another lost season.
The Gold Coast's path back to competitiveness starts with accountability from key leaders and emerging playmakers. These five players are central to any rise off the bottom.
1. Lachlan Ilias
Lachlan Ilias arrives at the Titans with an opportunity to secure a long-term No. 7 jersey after navigating a difficult but important developmental phase at South Sydney and St George Illawarra.
A knee injury and confidence fluctuations disrupted his momentum, but his 2025 NSW Cup campaign showcased real maturity, steering the Dragons on a long unbeaten run into a Grand Final.
Ilias defends well, kicks long and has an even temperament. The next step is consistent assertiveness, clear game control and sharper execution in key moments. When he uses his defence as the base for confidence in attack, he looks a genuine organising half.
2025 snapshot (Dragons NSW Cup)
- 20 NSW Cup appearances
- Approximately 90 percent tackle efficiency
- Approximately eight try assists
- Approximaately 500 kicking metres per game
Long unbeaten run to Cup grand final
Why his role matters
The Titans need stability and structure in the halves. Ilias can provide direction, shape defensive lines and establish field position to unleash the Titans edge threats and mobile middles.
Key improvement areas
- Assertiveness with ball in hand
- Execution under pressure
- Repetition of attacking shapes and tempo control
- Building week-to-week confidence and leadership