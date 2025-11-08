The Gold Coast Titans enter 2026 determined to reset their identity after finishing 16th and enduring a turbulent year under Des Hasler.

A roster with elite talent vastly underperformed, discipline broke down, injuries mounted and cohesion disappeared. With Josh Hannay now in charge and a fresh direction underway, the Titans cannot afford another lost season.

The Gold Coast's path back to competitiveness starts with accountability from key leaders and emerging playmakers. These five players are central to any rise off the bottom.