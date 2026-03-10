The Dolphins entered the NRL in 2023 with a roster built around experienced forwards, emerging young talent and a number of exciting outside backs.

Under Wayne Bennett the club established a strong culture and quickly proved they were capable of competing with the top sides in the competition.

By 2025 the Dolphins had developed into one of the most dangerous attacking teams in the NRL. In fact, they finished the season as the number one attacking team in the competition, yet still missed the finals and finished ninth.

That statistic alone highlights both the immense attacking ability within their roster and the areas that still need improvement if they are to become a genuine contender.

Injuries to key middle forwards played a major role. With players such as Tom Gilbert and Thomas Flegler sidelined for long periods, the Dolphins struggled to generate consistent dominance through the middle of the field. Instead, they were often forced to rely on a smaller, more mobile pack to compete with some of the biggest forward rotations in the competition.

While that lack of size and aggression at times hurt their ability to control matches, it did create an opportunity for a number of younger players to develop. Players such as Max Plath, Kurt Donoghoe and Oryn Keeley have gained valuable experience and shown that the club has a strong pipeline of emerging talent ready to contribute.

With several key players returning from injury and the squad continuing to mature together, the Dolphins appear well placed to take another step forward. If they can improve their control through the middle of the field and match their attacking brilliance with greater defensive resilience, they have the potential to push into finals contention.

These are the five players who must improve in 2026 if the Dolphins are to take that next step.