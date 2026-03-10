The Dolphins entered the NRL in 2023 with a roster built around experienced forwards, emerging young talent and a number of exciting outside backs.
Under Wayne Bennett the club established a strong culture and quickly proved they were capable of competing with the top sides in the competition.
By 2025 the Dolphins had developed into one of the most dangerous attacking teams in the NRL. In fact, they finished the season as the number one attacking team in the competition, yet still missed the finals and finished ninth.
That statistic alone highlights both the immense attacking ability within their roster and the areas that still need improvement if they are to become a genuine contender.
Injuries to key middle forwards played a major role. With players such as Tom Gilbert and Thomas Flegler sidelined for long periods, the Dolphins struggled to generate consistent dominance through the middle of the field. Instead, they were often forced to rely on a smaller, more mobile pack to compete with some of the biggest forward rotations in the competition.
While that lack of size and aggression at times hurt their ability to control matches, it did create an opportunity for a number of younger players to develop. Players such as Max Plath, Kurt Donoghoe and Oryn Keeley have gained valuable experience and shown that the club has a strong pipeline of emerging talent ready to contribute.
With several key players returning from injury and the squad continuing to mature together, the Dolphins appear well placed to take another step forward. If they can improve their control through the middle of the field and match their attacking brilliance with greater defensive resilience, they have the potential to push into finals contention.
These are the five players who must improve in 2026 if the Dolphins are to take that next step.
1. Selwyn Cobbo
Why his role is so important
Selwyn Cobbo arrives at the Dolphins on a one-year contract after departing the Brisbane Broncos following the 2025 season. Once considered one of the most exciting young outside backs in the game, Cobbo burst onto the NRL scene at a young age and quickly became a State of Origin representative for Queensland.
His athletic ability and versatility have always made him a unique weapon. Cobbo has the skill set to play fullback, centre or wing, and at his best he is capable of breaking tackles, finding open space and producing moments that completely shift the momentum of a match. Some observers even compared aspects of his running style and attacking instincts to Greg Inglis when he first emerged.
At Brisbane he spent periods in and out of the first grade side and was occasionally used to cover fullback when Reece Walsh was unavailable.
Despite showing flashes of his enormous potential, the Broncos ultimately chose not to retain him beyond his contract, allowing him to pursue an opportunity elsewhere. That has opened the door for the Dolphins to bring him into their system on a one-year deal.
For a Dolphins side already boasting dangerous outside backs, Cobbo adds another powerful and explosive option who can create something from very little.
What needs to improve
Cobbo's natural ability has never really been questioned. The main criticisms that have followed him throughout his career have been around consistency, defensive reads and maintaining the fitness levels required to perform at his peak week after week.
Opposition teams have also targeted his side of the field tactically. When sides are in strong field position they will often kick towards Cobbo early in sets, forcing him to carry the ball out of his own end repeatedly.
This increases his defensive and yardage workload and can limit the energy he has available when attacking opportunities arise later in the match. It can also backfire on them when he is given too much space.
Improving his defensive awareness, continuing to build his endurance and ensuring he arrives at each match in peak physical condition will be critical steps if he is to rediscover the form that once made him one of the most sought-after young players in the competition.
Why his improvement matters
The Dolphins already possess a backline filled with speed and attacking talent. Players such as Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Herbie Farnworth, Jack Bostock and Jamayne Isaako give the club strike across the field, while Isaiah Katoa continues to develop into one of the most exciting young playmakers in the NRL.
Adding Cobbo to that mix provides the Dolphins with genuine depth and an additional attacking weapon capable of producing game breaking moments. While he may not be described purely as an X factor player, there is undeniably X factor within his game.
If Cobbo can reach anything close to his best football, he could become a major asset for the Dolphins.
With improved fitness, stronger defensive reads and renewed confidence in a new environment, he has the potential to re establish himself as one of the most dangerous outside backs in the competition.