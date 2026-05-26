Broncos centre Gehamat Shibasaki is open to leaving the club, as he is currently a free agent.

With Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam, Patrick Carrigan, and Kotoni Staggs taking up a significant portion of the salary cap, Shibasaki believes he is worth a significant pay rise of around $600,000 per season for a new deal beyond 2027.

After earning a top-30 contract in 2025, he had a breakout season, winning a premiership, winning an Origin series with the Maroons and being selected to play in the Ashes series for Australia.

He finished the 2025 season with 18 tries, 24 linebreaks and six try assists, while averaging 155 run metres per game.

However, it has been a down year for Shibasaki, as he is averaging 96 run metres per game and has only scored three tries in ten appearances this season.

He also has missed 23 tackles this season, which is half of his total from last season, with a tackle efficiency of 82.58%.

Pete Badel reported on NRL 360 Tuesday night that Shibasaki's preference is to stay with the Broncos; however, the club aren't willing to go more than $300,000 per season at this time.

Zero Tackle have learned that the amount is incorrect, and his manager also revealed that the number of clubs interested is five.

"The reported amounts are incorrect," Rushton said.

"Shiba is in Origin camp, and we are going to let things sit where they are.

"Five clubs at time are monitoring his situation."