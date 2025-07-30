Cronulla Sharks forward Billy Burns is shaping as an unlikely starter for the Shire-based outfit in 2026 as a race for his signature breaks out.\r\n\r\nOff-contract at the end of 2025, Burns, who has had an increasing role at the Sharks in 2025 owing to injuries and his own form, may well leave the Sharks due to salary cap pressures.\r\n\r\nThe side in black, white and blue have a well-publicised salary cap issue which can be traced back to the ill-fated decision to sign Addin Fonua-Blake from the New Zealand Warriors.\r\n\r\nThe club hierarchy at the time were quoted as suggesting they didn't have the money for him but moved things around to ensure they landed the prop.\r\n\r\nGiven Cronulla at the time were seen as one forward leader away from a premiership, the move made sense, but it has panned out to do anything but with Craig Fitzgibbon's side now in a scrap to play finals rugby league this year.\r\n\r\nThe salary cap spiral from that, and the need to re-sign a host of other players on upgraded deals, has lit up in the last few weeks.\r\n\r\nSamuel Stonestreet may leave at the end of the year, while Blayke Brailey has reportedly turned the club's first offer for his extended signature back and asked for more dollars.\r\n\r\nBurns is now next in line to leave, with Wide World of Sports' The Mole reporting that the second-rower, who captained Newtown to the NSW Cup grand final last year, has five clubs after his services.\r\n\r\nThe identities of those clubs are, at this stage, unclear. The Sharks are understood to want to retain the former Dragon and Panther, but may not have the salary cap space to do so.\r\n\r\nThe 26-year-old could link up with another club in search of not only more dollars, but an increased role given he is stuck behind Briton Nikora and Teig Wilton at the Sharks.\r\n\r\nThe chance of signing a one-year deal elsewhere also looms with 2027 likely to see a major increase in player salaries as the NRL prepares for the arrival of the Perth Bears.\r\n\r\nBurns, who has been a regular starter for the Sharks in recent weeks, has made ten appearances for the side this year.