The Canterbury Bulldogs have climbed their way back into NRL premiership contention.
After years of frustration, they now possess one of the most exciting young squads in the competition. But with expectation comes pressure.
To maintain their rise and stay among the NRL's elite in 2026, several key players will need to take the next step in their development.
From young playmakers to marquee signings, these are the five Bulldogs players whose individual improvement will be crucial to the club's success next season.
1. Bailey Hayward
Bailey Hayward has been handed one of the toughest assignments in rugby league — starting hooker for a club with finals expectations.
He broke into first grade as a utility but now must transition into a full-time number nine. He brings energy, grit and leadership to the middle, but refinement is required for the Bulldogs to take the next step.
Key areas of focus for Hayward:
- Improving the speed and accuracy of his service off the deck
- Developing his running game to keep markers honest
- Strengthening his one-on-one defence, particularly under pressure
- Leading the line speed to cut down time and space for opponents
- Maintaining strong communication to guide the middle third
If Hayward makes the expected off-season improvements, he can become one of the most influential young hookers in the NRL.