The Gold Coast Titans come into 2024 with new direction, new leadership and a breath of fresh air around the club.
But whether that is enough to turn around the plight of a club who, on the whole, have struggled since they entered the competition almost two decades ago is anyone's guess.
What is assured for the Titans is that they have a number of players locked up on long-term deals which provide plenty of stability for the club.
Not only that, but their key parts are among those deals. David Fifita and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui both re-signed long-term last year, while star AJ Brimson is also signed.
But it doesn't mean there aren't questions hovering over the Titans.
Here are the ones that will define 2024.
1. How will they play under Des Hasler?
The Titans head into 2024 with a new coach and a likely very new style of playing rugby league.
Hasler is a no-nonsense style operator and has a proven record of success. That may not be all that recent, but the bottom line is that the Titans desperately needed to bring an experienced mentor after making the decision to move on Justin Holbrook in the middle of 2023.
Hasler was a big part of that decision after being appointed coach from the start of 2024 at the same time. Already he has had off-field dramas to deal with following the re-signing of Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and David Fifita last year, after both became free agents thanks to clauses in their contracts linked to Holbrook.
What those clauses do though is prove exactly how close the club's playing group was to Holbrook, even if the on-field results didn't come as a result.
It means Hasler does have plenty of work to do in adjusting the side to his ways and methods, but it must be said so far every comment to come out of the camp has been positive regarding the new boss.
If he can make this work, then he certainly has the cattle in the roster to make the Titans a top-eight side.