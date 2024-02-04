The Gold Coast Titans come into 2024 with new direction, new leadership and a breath of fresh air around the club.

But whether that is enough to turn around the plight of a club who, on the whole, have struggled since they entered the competition almost two decades ago is anyone's guess.

What is assured for the Titans is that they have a number of players locked up on long-term deals which provide plenty of stability for the club.

Not only that, but their key parts are among those deals. David Fifita and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui both re-signed long-term last year, while star AJ Brimson is also signed.

But it doesn't mean there aren't questions hovering over the Titans.

Here are the ones that will define 2024.