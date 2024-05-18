Cronulla Sharks head coach Craig Fitzgibbon has backed centre Jesse Ramien to make his State of Origin debut for the NSW Blues in this year's series.

The Blues are facing a crisis in the centres ahead of the series.

With Tom Trbojevic injured and Latrell Mitchell well and truly out of form, it was tipped that Stephen Crichton and Bradman Best may have been the favourites to be picked for Game 1 of this year's series.

Best, though, suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday's win over the Gold Coast Titans during Magic Round and did not play in the second half.

While Knights' coach Adam O'Brien is hopeful Best will still be fit for selection, Fitzgibbon said Ramien was ready to go if he was picked and that his teammates loved playing alongside him.

"He has been really consistent this year Jesse," Fitzgibbon said during the post-match press conference after a high-scoring win over the Sydney Roosters which saw Ramien top the metre count for Cronulla with 173.

"Consistent this year means hard work. It means rolling the sleeves up, defending a lot stronger. The players love him, they love playing alongside him and I'm sure if he made a New South Wales team, those players would love playing alongside him too."

Ramien has played all ten games for the Sharks this season, averaging almost 150 metres per contest and defending solidly for the Sharks who currently sit at the top of the NRL ladder with nine wins and a loss.

Michael Maguire will name his team for Game 1 of the series after Round 12, with it to be played on Wednesday, June 5.