The Cronulla Sharks defied the odds in 2025, making it all the way to a preliminary final in a year that many believed would be another mediocre finish for the Shire-based club.

That wasn't the case, with the Sharks nailing the impossible tasks of downing the red-hot Sydney Roosters and first-placed Canberra Raiders in back-to-back weeks, earning their spot in this year's prelim.

Unfortunately for them, though, the Sharks came face-to-face with the well-rested Melbourne Storm and were handed a devastating loss on Friday night.

Falling 22 to 14 at AAMI Park, the Sharks were unable to topple the Storm powerhouse, a feat that head coach Craig Fitzgibbon admitted would have been extremely difficult.

In his post-match press conference, Fitzgibbon commended the Storm for their ability to be a "great side," while admitting that the Sharks are a "really good side that haven't converted to becoming a great side."

The Sharks have been heavily scrutinised in recent years for their inability to show up in big games, a sentiment that Fitzgibbon believes isn't fair to his side.

"All we've done is respond to whatever comes our way," he said.

"We want to get better for ourselves, we turn up every game and train together and work together and play together.

"It was probably a response to the constant pressure on that, and they stuck up for themselves."

He admitted that while his side wants to improve, he doesn't believe