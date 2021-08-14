New South Wales coach Brad Fittler has hit out at the raft of player managers that make a living in Rugby League circles, citing incoming Bulldog Matt Burton's contractual situation as just how "ridiculous" the state of play had become.

Fittler's comments come in the wake of Burton's decision to trade Penrith for Belmore on a two-year deal that is said to be worth a collective $1 million, per a report from Fox Sports.

However, despite agreeing to these terms, Burton is still plying his trade under Ivan Cleary - a move that has left the Origin coach fuming considering that the headgear wearing 21-year-old's manager has already profited from the deal.

Fittler iterated as much when speaking on his regular post for Channel Nine's 'Freddy and the Eighth'.

“Players signing a year out, I find utterly ridiculous,” he said.

“Other than serving a manager well, I think it’s ridiculous. I just can’t see any benefit for anyone.

“It doesn’t help fans, it doesn’t help clubs, it might help managers, it doesn’t really help players that much.”

Discussions held prior to striking the deal that will allow the Dubbo born back to join the Dogs had been back-and-forth like a Grand Slam final rally, with agents, third-party benefactors and powerbrokers all playing their part in muddying the waters.

With Burton continuing his red hot form for the Panthers in the high-flyer's victory over the Dragons on Friday night, Fittler held the belief that the utility had been advised to put pen to paper far too early.

“This is a great example where he’s halved his money,” the league legend continued.

“[Gus] will look after him because he’s going to be the marquee player.

“He’s undercut himself. I think the whole system needs to be shook up. It’s ridiculous you can sign a year out and play, I just can’t see it benefiting anyone.”

Earlier in the week, Gould added weight to Fittler's views by stating that the new Bulldog would want for nothing once he pulled on a blue and white jersey.

“What I will say is that I’ve never ever, ever in my life had a player underpaid at any club I’ve been at.” he said on Nine's ‘100% Footy’.

“They’ve never been underpaid, whether they’re on contract or not. Matt Burton has a bright career ahead of him and money will be the least of his problems going forward.”