Head coaching roles have always been filled by those passionate about getting the best out of themselves and those around them.

But in the case of Michael Maguire, this fervour has well and truly boiled over.

Following the release of the second episode of the behind the scenes documentary series 'Wild Wests: Tales from Tiger Town', The Daily Telegraph revealed that 'Madge' had broken a long-standing record and, in doing so, had become the owner of the foulest-mouth in television history.

Journalists Michael Carayannis and Jamie Pandaram viewed the 57-minute long vision and counted an astounding 113 F-bombs fly out of the 47-year-old pedagogue's mouth.

"Tell Adam I'll give him a case of beer if he can get it" 🤣 Have you ever wanted to be a fly on the wall in the coaches box? Don't miss episode ✌️ of Wild West: Tales from Tiger Town next Monday right after NRL 360 on Fox League Ch 502! pic.twitter.com/1Iv3KqwEPZ — Fox League (@FOXNRL) August 5, 2021

Maguire's series of expletive laden messages to his charges were enough for him to better the famous efforts of HBO pairing Jimmy McNulty (The Wire) and Tony Soprano (The Sopranos).

The pair of acclaimed crime drama shows from the states reportedly averaged a mean of between 82 and 103 swear words per episode.

According to the pair of scribes, Maguire was operating at an expletive every minute across the second instalment. However, with just two more episodes still to come, the former Souths boss is unlikely to topple South Park's record for 9,228 profanities across the course of a television show's shelf life.

The Kayo series is set to continue next Monday night at 7:30pm AEST.

EXTENSIVE LIST OF PROFANTIES PER EPISODE AS COLLATED BY THE DAILY TELEGRAPH



Tales from Tiger Town Ep. 2: 113

The Wire: 102

The Sopranos: 83

Orange Is The New Black: 70

Shameless: 55

Peaky Blinders: 49

Westworld: 48

Silicon Valley: 47

Veep: 46

Dexter: 41