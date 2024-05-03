Brisbane Broncos head coach Kevin Walters has confirmed a torn bicep for veteran halfback Adam Reynolds and a broken jaw for outside back Jesse Arthars.

Both players were taken from the field during Friday night's loss to the Sydney Roosters.

Reynolds' injury will come as a particularly large blow for the Broncos, with a torn bicep to rule him out for at least three months, but potentially longer.

"Yeah, it's not looking too good for him. He has a torn bicep, so I guess he will have to have surgery and be out for an extended period," Walters said during the post-game press conference.

Broncos confirm a ruptured biceps tendon (near elbow) for Adam Reynolds. Causes significant loss of function - 30-50% decrease in twisting/bending strength at the elbow. Surgery required to repair & restore this function with usual recovery time of 12 weeks. pic.twitter.com/GKsJww4Qhw — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) May 3, 2024

Reynolds was key to Brisbane's push into the 2023 NRL grand final, which they fell short in to the Penrith Panthers, but has only played a handful of games so far this year having already missed time with a hamstring injury.

Jesse Arthars has also now been confirmed to have a broken jaw.

"Jesse Arthars has broken his jaw as well, so that's two long-term injuries for us, but that's the way it goes sometimes."

Jesse Arthars won’t return tonight - fears of a fractured jaw after heavy contact to the head in this tackle. If fracture is present would usually be approx 6 weeks recovery. Obvious concern for concussion as well. pic.twitter.com/WNgaU7J3UR — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) May 3, 2024

Walters said he was unclear at this stage if Reynolds would be able to return this season, although said he was hopeful and confident in his team's ability to cover for the injury.

"Potentially. Until they get in there and operate, I guess I don't know," Walters said when quizzed whether the injury was season-ending.

"I don't know a whole lot about biceps, but I know he is going to be out for an extended period. That's all I can tell you.

"We are fortunate to have great depth in all positions at this club. I'm more concerned with how we played tonight than anything else. We can fix that, but that's what we need to do. We will get Adam back, and also Jesse, I'm pretty sure before the year is out."

Jock Madden is the most likely player to spend the long-term at halfback now, although he has also been dealing with an injury in recent weeks.

Walters said Madden is an outside chance of returning for next weekend's clash against the Parramatta Eels.

CommBank Stadium PAR BRI

"I think he [Jock Madden] will be a chance next week. It was a one to two week injury, but he would be an outside chance for next week against Parramatta," Walters said.

The coach also ruled out moving Reece Walsh to the halves, but suggested there is a scenario where Tristan Sailor - who has been the regular fill in for Walsh at the back - could shuffle into the halves.

"No, that won't be an option for us. We will leave Reece at fullback," Walters said.

"He [Tristan Sailor] could play a role there for us certaintly. He has a good football IQ and he has been defending in the front line at QLD Cup level. We have got some options there, but we will let the dust settle over the weekend."

The Broncos hold a five and four record from their first nine games after Friday's loss to the Sydney Roosters.