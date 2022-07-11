New South Wales Blues State of Origin coach Brad Fittler is set to swing a late change to his line up for the decider, with confirmation Junior Paulo will start at prop.

Paulo has come off the bench in the first two games, with Payne Haas joined by Reagan Campbell-Gillard for the series opener, and then Jake Trbojevic for the victorious effort in Perth to keep the series alive and set up the decider in Brisbane.

With Haas injured, Fittler has been forced into his third starting front row combination in as many games as the Blues look to win their first decider in Brisbane since 2005.

Haas was originally supposed to be replaced by North Queensland Cowboys prop Jordan McLean, however, a hamstring injury in camp late last week ruled him out of the decider and likely up to the next month of action for his high-flying club side.

Jacob Saifiti was then called into the side from the extended reserves list to make his debut, however, it has now been confirmed Paulo will take the fight to the Maroons from the opening whistle, with Saifiti to then come from the bench.

Dale Finucane is the other player who has been added to Fittler's 22-man squad for the decider.

Paulo said he was looking forward to the role in the decider.

“As a middle you pride yourself on getting the team off to a good start and that’s what I will do,” Paulo said.

“I can’t wait to get out there, I know it will be hostile, but this is why we play the game.”

The Parramatta prop struggled to have any influence on Game 1, making just 33 metres from 5 carries in 30 minutes of action, but was among the Blues' best in Game 2, playing 43 minutes and carting the ball 16 times for 123 metres.