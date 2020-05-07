NRL legends Brad Fittler and Andrew Johns have named their greatest ever wingers.

Fittler was charged with picking his best wingers of all-time, while Johns named his top five wingers during the NRL era.

Topping both of their lists is former Broncos great Wendell Sailor, who played 229 NRL games from 1993-2009.

Sailor is a four-time premiership player and represented Queensland in State of Origin 14 times and Australia 16 times, including winning the 2000 Rugby League World Cup.

The only other player to feature of both lists was dual-code star Lote Tuqiri. The Fijian-born stud played 167 NRL games and represented Australia in both rugby league and rugby union.

Rounding out Fittler’s top five wingers was Blake Ferguson, Brett Morris and Manu Vatuvei.

Johns’ list also included Adam MacDougall, Semi Radradra and Timana Tahu.

Fittler’s top 5 wingers of all-time



1. Wendell Sailor

2. Blake Ferguson

3. Brett Morris

4. Manu Vatuvei

5. Lote Tuqiri



Johns’ top 5 wingers of the NRL era

1. Wendell Sailor

2. Adam MacDougall

3. Lote Tuqiri

4. Semi Radradra

5. Timana Tahu