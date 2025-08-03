The MRC have revealed the charges from Saturday's NRL matches, with a few players facing some punishments.

Saturday night's wet and windy conditions produced a multitude of errors and slip-ups; however, no players received bans or harsh penalties from the clashes.

Brian To'o is looking at a $750 fine for his Grade 1 Careless High Tackle on Phillip Sami. Should he dispute it unsuccessfully, the fine will be upgraded to $1000.

David Klemmer is facing the same charge for his tackle on Ata Mariota, with an $1800 fine with his name on it due to it being his second offence. It will rise to $2500 should he fight it and lose.

The third Grade 1 Careless High Tackle from Saturday's matches was delivered by Luke Brooks, who was penalised for his hit on Mark Nawaqanitawase. He faces a $1000 fine, or $1500 if found guilty at the panel.

James Tedesco's Grade 1 Dangerous Contact on Lehi Hopoate will result in a $1000 fine. This will be upgraded to $1500 should he dispute it and fail.