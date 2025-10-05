The New Zealand Warriors and Burleigh Bears have confirmed their sides for the 2025 State Championship.
The Warriors knocked over the St George Illawarra Dragons in last Sunday's NSW Cup grand final to confirm their spot, while the Bears got the better of the Norths Devils to book their place.
Kick-off is set for 1:20pm (AEST) at Sydney Olympic Park.
New Zealand Warriors
1. Taine Tuaupiki
2. Setu Tu
3. Ali Leiataua
4. Moala Graham-Taufa
5. Edward Kosi
6. Luke Hanson
7. Tanah Boyd
8. Bunty Afoa
9. Samuel Healey
10. Tanner Stowers-Smith
11. Kayliss Fatialofa
12. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava
13. Kalani Going
Interchange
14. Jett Cleary
15. Jason Seu Salalilo
16. Tom Ale
17. Freddy Lussick
Reserve
18. Geronimo Doyle
Burleigh Bears
1. Nicholas O'Meley
2. Troy Leo
3. Sami Sauiluma
4. Kea Pere
5. Mitch Watson
6. Josh Rogers
7. Guy Hamilton
8. Fletcher Baker
9. Paul Roache
10. Matthew Koellner
11. Adam Christensen
12. Ewan Moore
13. Sam Coster
Interchange
14. Cole Geyer
15. Lorenzo Mulitalo
16. Takitau Mapapalangi
17. Lochlyn Sheldon
Reserve
18. Jordan Scott