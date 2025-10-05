The New Zealand Warriors and Burleigh Bears have confirmed their sides for the 2025 State Championship.

The Warriors knocked over the St George Illawarra Dragons in last Sunday's NSW Cup grand final to confirm their spot, while the Bears got the better of the Norths Devils to book their place.

Kick-off is set for 1:20pm (AEST) at Sydney Olympic Park.

New Zealand Warriors

1. Taine Tuaupiki

2. Setu Tu

3. Ali Leiataua

4. Moala Graham-Taufa

5. Edward Kosi

6. Luke Hanson

7. Tanah Boyd

8. Bunty Afoa

9. Samuel Healey

10. Tanner Stowers-Smith

11. Kayliss Fatialofa

12. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava

13. Kalani Going

Interchange

14. Jett Cleary

15. Jason Seu Salalilo

16. Tom Ale

17. Freddy Lussick

Reserve

18. Geronimo Doyle

Burleigh Bears

1. Nicholas O'Meley

2. Troy Leo

3. Sami Sauiluma

4. Kea Pere

5. Mitch Watson

6. Josh Rogers

7. Guy Hamilton

8. Fletcher Baker

9. Paul Roache

10. Matthew Koellner

11. Adam Christensen

12. Ewan Moore

13. Sam Coster

Interchange

14. Cole Geyer

15. Lorenzo Mulitalo

16. Takitau Mapapalangi

17. Lochlyn Sheldon

Reserve

18. Jordan Scott