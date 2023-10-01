The final teams for the first game of grand final day are in, with the South Sydney Rabbitohs to clash with the Brisbane Tigers.

This is the game that sees the winners of the NSW Cup and QLD Cup vye for the right to be crowned national reserve grade champions.

Here are the two teams.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

1. Blake Taaffe 2. Tom Carr 3. Izaac Tu'itupou Thompson 4. Jacob Gagai 5. Tyrone Munro 6. Dion Teaupa 7. Dean Hawkins 8. Shaquai Mitchell 9. Peter Mamouzelos 17. Yileen Gordon 11. Matthew French 12. Ethan O'neill 13. Tallis Duncan

Interchange: 10. Brock Gray 14. Shannon Gardiner 15. Jaxson Rahme 16. Leonard Skelton

18th man: 18. Tristian Alvarado

Brisbane Tigers

1. Tahj Wood 2. Max Lehmann 3. Solomona Faataape 4. Kane Bradley 5. George Jennings 6. Ryley Jacks 7. Jonah Pezet 8. Jordan Grant 18. Jack Miers 10. Tristan Powell 11. Thomas Rafter 12. Leivaha Pulu 13. Charlie Murray

Interchange: 14. Cole Geyer 15. Bennett Leslie 16. Joe Chan 19. Marion Seve

18th man: 17. Jack Natapu

Kick-off: 1:20pm (AEDT)

Venue: Accor Stadium, Homebush

TV: Live, Channel 9, Fox Sports

Online: Live, 9Now, Kayo Sports

Referee: Wyatt Raymond