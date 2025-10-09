Fiji have confirmed their squad for the Pacific Championships, with a number of key names missing from the outfit.

While it was already confirmed Apisai Koroisau would be missing from the side, it has now also been revealed that Viliame Kikau, Latu Fainu and Maika Sivo, who is playing in the English Super League, are also out.

Mark Nawaqanitawase, who was named in a provisional 25-man Fijian squad last week, will travel to England with the Kangaroos.

Tui Kamikamica has been named to take over from Koroisau as the Bati's captain for the Pacific Championships, while Sunia Turuva will take over as vice captain.

Regular NRL players Kitione Kautoga, Kurt Donoghoe, Semi Valemei and Jahream Bula will also feature as part of the team, while fringe NRL players Michael Waqa, Caleb Navale, Brandon Wakeham and Jethro Rinakama are also selected.

Former NRL star Michael Jennings also brings plenty of experience to the side after playing at lower NSWRL levels this year.

Fiji will clash with the Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea in the Pacific Bowl tournament in what will be a major preparation for their 2026 World Cup chances.

Fiji squad for Pacific Bowl

Tui Kamikamica (c) (Melbourne Storm)

Ben Kanubuwai (Norths Devils)

Michael Waqa (The Dolphins)

Caleb Navale (Manly Sea Eagles)

Kylan Mafoa (Manly Sea Eagles)

Kitione Kautoga (Parramatta Eels)

Taane Milne (Huddersfield Giants)

Kereis Maya (Fiji Navy Albatross)

Kurt Donoghoe (The Dolphins)

Brandon Wakeham (Manly Sea Eagles)

Terrell Kalo Kalo (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Peni Tagituimua (Kaivitti Silktails)

Sunia Turuva (vc) (Wests Tigers)

Solomone Saukuru (Wests Tigers)

Semi Valemei (North Queensland Cowboys)

Jethro Rinakama (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Akuilla Qoro (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Ronald Philitoga (Wynnum Manly Seagulls)

Jahream Bula (Wests Tigers)

Michael Jennings (St Mary's Saints)