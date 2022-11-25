A host of clubs have shown interest in Parramatta Eels star five-eighth Dylan Brown, but the Parramatta Eels are reportedly holding favouritism to retain the New Zealander.

The Dolphins have thus far led the race for Brown, who could command seven figures on his next deal.

He had previously taken up a player option to remain in blue and gold for the 2023 campaign, however, is now free to sign with other clubs if he chooses to do so.

The Eels are in a spot where both halves are coming off-contract at the same time, with Mitchell Moses also likely to command a seven-figure deal for his next contract which also start from the beginning of 2024.

It has left Parramatta somewhat vulnerable, but the club are holding out hope that they will be able to re-sign both players despite neither committing to their future before the November 1 deadline which allows them to sign with other clubs.

Wayne Bennett has previously expressed interest in bringing Dylan Brown to the Dolphins, however, News Corp's David Riccio has told SEN Radio that despite Dolphins' recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan having a close relationship with Brown, the Eels are now in the box seat.

“The connection here is Peter O'Sullivan, who is head of recruitment at the Dolphins.

“He had a massive crack at Dylan Brown when he was working at the Warriors only 12 months ago.

“They have a relationship … they've stayed in contact ever since and now O'Sullivan is trying to do the job of getting Brown to the Dolphins.

“It'll have to be in excess of $1 million (a season) to pull him out of Parramatta.

“If I'm an Eels fan, I still hold a lot of confidence that he stays.

“Brown and Brad Arthur have a very close relationship, we saw Brown's development this year compared to the season before … we saw his footy evolve.

“I think that will continue to evolve under the consistency of being coached by Brad Arthur.

“I'm pretty confident … I think the Eels are in the box seat.”

Brown is currently on leave after the Rugby League World Cup, and over 190 NRL players still are yet to sign beyond the end of 2023.