David Fifita has undergone his most disappointing season in the NRL to date, featuring in less than 10 NRL games and scoring just one try.\r\n\r\nIt seems his season will go from bad to worse, with the former Maroons star copping a potential season-ending injury, just two weeks after returning to first grade.\r\n\r\nIt has been reported that Fifita has finally succumbed to the ankle injury that has plagued him all season.\r\n\r\nThe Titans' medical staff are in the process of evaluating the severity of Fifita's ankle woes; however, it is not looking likely that we will see the $1 million man feature for the club again in 2025.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_125067" align="alignnone" width="1024"] GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 16: David Fifita of the Titans is tackled during the round 18 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Brisbane Broncos at Cbus Super Stadium, on July 16, 2022, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nHe is set to be replaced by one-game rookie Josh Patston this weekend, when Des Hasler will celebrate his 500th game as an NRL head coach.\r\n\r\nFifita was sent for surgery earlier in the season on the ankle, which originally sidelined him for two months.\r\n\r\nDespite dropping in and out of first grade all year, Fifita is the epitome of destruction when he is at his best, a trait he will not be able to showcase until 2026.\r\n\r\nThere is an air of uncertainty around Fifita's long-term prospects on the Gold Coast, and with yet another hurdle standing in his way, the concerns have only increased for the former Maroons star.