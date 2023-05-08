David Fifita continues to press his case for a return to the State of Origin arena in 2023 following his monster effort where he managed 147 metres and a try assist.

The back-rower who is averaging 167 metres for the season, has earned significant praise from his coach Justin Holbrook, who is adamant the star should earn a maroon jersey.

“I say it every week now but Dave deserves the credit, he's the one that has worked really hard and he wants to win," Holbrook said.

“We all want to win and he is obviously playing a huge part in that... he's the one that I'm glad everyone is realising the hard work he is getting through.

“He is playing fantastic for us and so many people are... Dave has been terrific.”

Continuing to present a case for his men, Holbrook went on to say a Titans trio should line up in the forward pack for Queensland. Alongside the obvious choice of skipper Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Holbrook says both Moeaki Fotuaika and Fifta have well and truly earned their spot.

“Those three are playing, since Round 1 as good as anyone can play so there's always speculation. Obviously they are selected for a reason but at least all the Queensland teams are winning," Holbrook said.

Queensland coach Billy Slater certainly has a selection headache ahead, with the Titans recent form putting pressure on Cowboys representatives Jeremiah Nanai and Reuben Cotter, whose bench positions don't seem secured by any means.