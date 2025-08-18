After recently re-signing, North Queensland Cowboys half Jake Clifford has confirmed he has no intentions of leaving the club.

Clifford has signed on for 2026 with the Cowboys, but in the NRL world, a contract never seems secure.

That is the case with Clifford, who has been linked with a shock move to the Canberra Raiders in recent times, where he could provide an experienced voice for a likely young halves combination of Ethan Sanders and Ethan Strange next year.

It has, in fact, been reported that the Raiders are on the lookout for an experienced halfback to partner Strange next year as they prepare for the departure of Jamal Fogarty to the Manly Sea Eagles, where he will take the number seven jersey left vacant by the departing Daly Cherry-Evans.

Speaking on Fox Sports' The Matty Johns Show after the Cowboys' convincing win over the Newcastle Knights on Sunday afternoon, Clifford was asked by former player turned panellist Brian Fletcher whether he had spoken to Ricky Stuart.

"Mate, your name has been bandied around about going down to Canberra. Have you been in touch with the great Ricky Stuart yet?" Fletcher asked.

Clifford, though, played a dead bat to the question, confirming he is happy in Townsville.

"There is a few rumours going around and [plenty of] speculation, but I signed a one-year extension here at the Cowboys, so happy to stay up here north," Clifford responded bluntly.

Clifford has been one of the most important players for North Queensland this year in what can only be described as a badly underperforming team.

Despite the win on Sunday, the Townsville-based outfit is still in danger of slipping into the bottom four. Clifford has missed games due to injury and has also been dropped at points this year, despite playing in seven wins and a draw in his 13 games.

Without Clifford, the Cowboys have won just a single game from nine attempts.

Despite their victory, the Cowboys made a staggering 23 errors on Sunday, and captain Reuben Cotter said there was plenty still to work on.

"I thought we were good in the first half, and that little ten-minute period with a man down, I thought we handled that pretty well. It's a good win, but the second half with incompleted sets and pushing passes. I wasn't too happy with my performance overall, but no, it's a good win," Cotter said.