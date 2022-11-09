The Parramatta Eels may have to spend upwards of a collective $2 million if they are to keep both Mitchell Moses and Dylan Brown at the club beyond the end of the 2023 season.

Both players are coming off-contract at the end of the coming season, with Moses at the end of a long-term deal, and Brown having picked up a player option to remain with the blue and gold in 2023.

Moses, seen as one of the best halfbacks in the game, took Parramatta to the grand final in 2022, while Brown's form was a stark turnaround from a difficult 2021 season in what was effectively a year which will set the value of his next deal.

Brown has been heavily linked with the Dolphins in recent times, and coach Wayne Bennett has already declared his interest, while Moses has been linked to both the Wests Tigers and Canterbury Bulldogs among other clubs.

Brown's manager, Gavin Orr, told Wide World of Sports that more clubs are interested in Brown than aren't, with ten clubs believed to be interested in Brown, and not many less in Moses.

“There are few clubs not interested in Dylan, to be honest,” Orr told WWOS.

“Wayne Bennett has made him the new No.1 target at the Dolphins and that will inflate the market.

“Dylan loves the Eels and wants to stay … but he also has to think of his family and his future.”

It means Brown and Moses could lead two of the most hotly-contested open market races in recent times, only made more important by the recent re-signings of Cameron Munster and Ben Hunt, who elected to stay with the Melbourne Storm and St George Illawarra Dragons prior to the November 1 deadline when they would otherwise have been able to negotiate and sign with rival teams.