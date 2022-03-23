Following three full seasons away from the Sydney Roosters set up, controversial back Blake Ferguson is set to don the tri-colours again this winter.

However, the 32-year-old will be earning considerably less than during his four seasons at Easts.

According to reports from The Daily Telegraph, the former Shark, Raider, Chook and Eel will ply his trade with Group 6 outfit Thirlmere Roosters in 2022.

And although Ferguson can expect to draw attention on-field due to his checkered past and public profile, the man who spent just shy of a month in a Japanese jail cell for cocaine possession will not be the only Chook with a target on his back.

After failing to draw any interest on the player market during the off-season, ex-Canberra centre Curtis Scott also found his way to the Wollondilly shire side.

While the firepower that both Ferguson and Scott will bring Thirlmere's backline is hardly up for debate, the duo's rap sheets are said to have caused some conjecture within the community.

Despite earning the tick of approval to lace the boots, Scott is still required to appear in court in August, with the 24-year-old set to plead not guilty to a series of historic domestic assault charges.

The pair are said to be earning in the vicinity of $2000 a game and will next earn their match fees when facing another dumped first-grader in Tony Williams of the Picton Magpies this Sunday.