Wests Tigers second-rower Shawn Blore has suffered a suspected ACL injury this pre-season, placing his 2022 campaign in doubt.

As revealed by The Sydney Morning Herald's Michael Chammas, Blore suffered a severe knee injury at training on Friday, with the club currently awaiting scan results.

It is understood that the Tigers are fearing the Samoan international has sustained a tear to his ACL, an injury Blore has previously endured.

Blore missed the opening nine games of the 2021 season after missing the opening third of the season after suffering a wrist injury.

The 21-year-old has been limited to just the 18 games at NRL level since making his debut in 2020, with Blore seen as one of the most promising talents within the Tigers' squad.

The Wests Tigers are set to confirm the extent of Blore's setback in the next 24 hours.

The venture club's 2022 campaign is just 36 days away, with the Tigers set to host the Melbourne Storm on March 12.