Canberra Raiders forward Matty Nicholson is set to undergo shoulder reconstruction surgery as soon as possible.\n\nAs reported by the Daily Telegraph, the Englishman has been advised by specialists after multiple consecutive shoulder dislocations to bite the bullet and go under the knife in a bid to stop the injuries from occurring.\n\nNicholson dislocated his shoulder partially last weekend in the Raiders' NSW Cup game.\n\nIt was the same injury that occurred against the Sharks in a preseason fixture two weeks ago.\n\nIt is expected he will miss three to five months of the season; however, the Raiders aren't willing to write him off for the year and will be monitoring his rehab closely.\n\nAs an integral part of the Raiders' forward pack, it is a crucial blow, with Nicholson missing four months of the season last year from a fractured fibula and a syndesmosis injury. \n\nDespite being signed until 2027, Nicholson has only been able to notch 12 appearances for the green machine since his arrival for the 2025 season.