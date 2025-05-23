The Dolphins handed the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs just their second loss of the season, drowning the ladder leaders in a 44-8 thumping in their wet weather clash.

Herbie Farnworth was a major contributor to his side's win, continuing his six-game try streak as he steered the Dolphins to victory. He was lethal in their victory, and as if his performance wasn't impressive enough, he revealed he was sitting in a hospital bed just hours before kick-off.

"I got out this morning and flew down a couple of hours ago," the star centre told Danika Mason in his post-match interview.

"I just got a bit crook but managed to turn a corner this morning. It was a late call to come, but I'm glad I did. When you're on the field, you just ignore that stuff."

While Farnworth brushed off his illness as something minor, the Englishman was hospitalised with a nasty leg infection that nearly ruled him out of the match completely.

"It was a tough one today, but I'm just glad the boys turned up," the 25-year-old nonchalantly remarked.

Dolphins coach Kristian Woolfe commended Farnworth for his efforts in last night's game, touching on how difficult it was for him to overcome.

"He [Farnworth] has got a pretty serious infection on his leg," Woolfe revealed in his post-match press conference.

"There's some really brave efforts, and it was particularly brave from him obviously."

Fans would never have known about Farnworth's struggles throughout the match, though, with the former Brisbane Broncos star running over 100 metres and laying on a try-assist to Jack Bostock, on top of his own four-pointer.