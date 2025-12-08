Departed Wests Tigers outside back Izaac Tu'itupou has agreed to sign with a new club ahead of next season, which will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

One of six players farewelled by the Wests Tigers at the end of the 2025 NRL season, alongside the likes of Brandon Tumeth and Brent Naden, Tu'itupou has signed with Lakes United Seagulls, who compete in the Denton Engineering Cup.

Established in 1945, the Seagulls compete in the Newcastle competition out of Lake Macquarie and will be looking to improve on their 2025 campaign, in which they finished second-last, ahead only of the Northern Hawks.

Although he played only one match for the Wests Tigers this season, the 29-year-old previously spent several years with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

During his time in the Cardinal and Myrtle, he was a regular in the NSW Cup, which saw him named in the competition's Team of the Year in 2023 and scored six tries in 13 first-grade matches for the club between 2022 and 2024.