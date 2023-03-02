The bubbling excitement for the return of rugby league in 2023 is only amplified by the anticipation of the NRL SuperCoach competition.

Losing Isaiah Papali'i and Reed Mahoney hurts, but the Eels still have a strong and balanced team across the park. So how SuperCoach relevant are they to start 2023?

The Parramatta Eels 2023 Top 30 (28)

Jakob Arthur

Daejarn Asi

Waqa Blake

Dylan Brown

Nathan Brown

Reagan Campbell-Gillard

Bryce Cartwright

Matt Doorey

Haze Dunster

Clint Gutherson

Wiremu Greig

Josh Hodgson

J'maine Hopgood

Shaun Lane

Samuel Loizou

Makahesi Makatoa

Ryan Matterson

Jirah Momoisea

Mitchell Moses

Jack Murchie

Ofahiki Ogden

Junior Paulo

Will Penisini

Mitch Rein

Ky Rodwell

Sean Russell

Bailey Simonsson

Maika Sivo

Predicted 2023 Ladder Finish

6th

NRL SuperCoach Notes

Beware the high Round 1 projection (87) for Sean Russell (CTW $366,200) - he played one game in 2022, scored a hat-trick and then missed the rest of the season through injury. In 2021 he only played two games, but scored a try in both. He's definitely a sharp, talented footballer, but he is carrying an inflated projection based on a very small sample size.

The loss of Isaiah Papali'i to the Wests Tigers, Shaun Lane and Nathan Brown through injury, and Ryan Matterson to suspension means that several players have an opportunity to impress Brad Arthur through the early rounds. J'maine

Hopgood (2RF $298,800) looms as the buy of the season, if pre-season form is enough to go from. Bryce Cartwright (2RF $234,800) has undeniable talent and starts the year at bargain-basement price, while former Bulldog Matthew Doorey (2RF $234,800) is aiming for a career year and to cement his place in the weekly team-list.

Josh Hodgson (HOK $385,600) will step in to fill the void left by Reed Mahoney, but he's had arguably a more decorated career and appears to start the year under-priced. He will offer plenty in attack and service, but despite looking absolutely ripped, his pre-season form highlighted that he has lost a fair amount of speed. With Mitch Rein in the top 30, it is unusual to see the Eels heading into Round One without a bench hooker, so this could be an indication of big minutes and expectations of Hodgson.

Mitchell Moses (HFB $738,500) has reportedly not committed to signing a contract for 2024 which will surely detract from him being a viable POD option to start the year. Jahrome Hughes is slightly cheaper and has his future sorted out, so I'd expect more consistent performances out of him.

