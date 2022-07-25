serendipity: the occurrence and development of events by chance in a happy or beneficial way: a fortunate stroke of serendipity. | ˌsɛrənˈdɪpɪti | noun [mass noun]

Were the North Queensland Cowboys the beneficiaries of serendipitous circumstances in the final second of their Round 19 match against the Wests Tigers?

A few weeks ago, I posed the question: 'Are referees a protected species?'.

The question provoked some colourful responses, but one particular perspective was consistently floated: that referees could make blunder after blunder and only seemed to face short-term one-two week relegation, while those who pointed out their errors faced far harsher penalties.

It is never comfort for a team when referees admit fault or error. It doesn't grant them the win.

With a singular second remaining on the game clock in the Round 19 North Queensland vs Wests Tigers fixture where the Cowboys were trailing 26-25, an attempted short restart lacked execution, and the ball was secured by The Tigers' Daine Laurie.

Referee Chris Butler blew his whistle, in what most would agree was to signify the ending of the game, despite pockets of protestations from Cowboys players that winger Kyle Feldt had been ‘escorted’ off the ball by Tiger Asu Kepaoa.

A captain’s challenge was submitted, and the Bunker ruled that a penalty was to be awarded to the Cowboys.

Remaining a point of contention, Valentine Holmes lined the kick up regardless, and kicked his team to an incredible victory.

The NRL is today doubling down on that dubious decision, claiming that Butler blew a 'short whistle': essentially a precursor to the final whistle, which is then blown when the referee is satisfied that the game has ended without controversy.

Don’t agree with yesterday’s call or challenge at all but the short whistle is legitimate. Watched the ending of a few close games last night to see if a challenge was requested and in all the ref blows whistle, waits a bit, then calls fulltime. See Dragons v Raiders as example. pic.twitter.com/AFqWZZp4FA — Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) July 24, 2022

The 'Captain's Challenge' has not been without scrutiny, with players previously utilising a loophole by committing professional fouls in order to have The Bunker review the play and anything that had happened in the lead-up, with missed calls deeming their challenges successful and negating their intentional penalty.

However, the fallout from this match will be ongoing, and according to the NRL Laws & Interpretations 2022:

“The challenging captain must inform the referee of which element of the decision they are challenging”;

"A challenge is only permissible in instances where the referee makes a decision that results in the match recommencing with a structured restart (ie. scrum, penalty, 6th tackle handover, 20m restart, goal line drop-out)"

There had been no decision made by referee Butler, other than a signalling of the end of the game. Upon hearing the 'short whistle', Chad Townsend motioned to use his Captain's Challenge. Butler had not made any decision that would result in a structured restart.

“The captain can only challenge decisions by the referee which cause play to stop”;

It can be argued that the referee had not stopped the game, rather, the game had stopped by virtue of it ending at the end of the 80th minute. In other words, the ending of the game was not a stoppage, rather an allowance of the game to continue until its expiration.

“…a challenge cannot be requested during general play if a whistle has not already been blown to indicate a stoppage…”

Chris Butler had indeed blown his whistle, but not to rule on a "point scoring situation, change in possession or penalty" – which are the only instances whereby a challenge can be made.

Butler’s whistle had been blown to signify the end of the game.

The NRL has been criticised in the past for disallowing dissent regarding referee performances.

The idea that referees ‘rig’ games or cheat intentionally is ludicrous. But the ending of this high-quality match has left a sour taste in the mouths of many.

Is Cameron Ciraldo going to the Bulldogs?

If I was a Bulldogs fan, then right now I'd be saying 'who cares?'.

So much of NRL media revolves around the speculation of player and coach movements, and most would be lying if they said that that kind of thing didn't intrigue them.

But there has been a steady stream of articles released indicating that the current Penrith Panthers assistant coach is 'set to'/'poised'/'finalising'/'closing in on' a deal as head coach of the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in 2023. Has he actually signed? If he doesn't, will there be any form of embarrassment for the outlets who have sold this as a done-deal?

Statistically, the Bulldogs have been a vastly different side under Mick Potter since he took over from Trent Barrett in Round 10. Now averaging 26 points per game, the team is humming along and exceeding expectations. And while they won't be making the eight after their diabolical start to 2022 (winning just two tight games from ten starts), there is strong support for interim coach Mick Potter over at the Bulldogs fan forum, The Kennel.

If Brad Arthur was offered to the Dogs, Cameron Ciraldo confirmed by journos, Fittler announced by the fans on trusted media source Facebook, and Mick Potter is getting another year. Where do I fit in?! pic.twitter.com/7BqAUC1iE9 — Andrew Macca (@Andrewmacca27) July 19, 2022

The unearthing of young talent is something that wasn't so commonplace in the era of Des Hasler and the hamstrung days of Dean Pay. Declan Casey, Jacob Kiraz, Aaron Schoupp and Max King have all shown some serious capability while Matt Burton and Josh Addo-Carr, who many tipped to go backwards at Belmore, star in the blue and white each week.

Three weeks for a head clash?

The bunker and match review committee are the two most common sources of fan outrage lather in our game today.

Only a few weeks ago, the NRL community was left perplexed after Sydney Roosters' hooker Sam Verrills was placed on report for 'placing another player into a dangerous position' after tackling Scott Sorensen around the shins.

Dale Finucane has pled not guilty to a Grade 3 Dangerous Contact charge that saw Stephen Crichton leave the field in urgent need of plastic surgery to his left ear.

Careless, yes.

Late, no.

Dangerous?

Rugby league is a contact sport, and head clashes are commonplace. To miss three weeks in the run to the finals would be baffling for the punters who know well the way in which Finucane plays the game.

Not huge on refs faulting but with bad decisions like the obstruction call which cost the Tigers the game, Moylan's no try, the knock on by Ramien, and the unpenalized Dale Finucane, there have been some pretty average decisions over the last two days. — Braden (@Bradenjbrady) July 24, 2022

A head clash is the result of fatigue, poor technique, or agility from the opposition. It is never the intention of a defender to use their own head to injure another player, and as such, this shouldn't even be an issue.

There is a real issue of a lack of common sense and consistency within the refereeing and review departments in the NRL. Let's hope that die-hard fans are not driven away.