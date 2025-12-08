The head trainer and two doctors of the Tongan national team have been banned for two years for the incident that allowed star back-rower Eliesa Katoa to play with repeated head knocks during the 2025 Pacific Championships.

While Katoa has been ruled out for the entire 2026 season - and possibly his career - the NRL has handed down a breach notice to four individuals of the Tongan coaching staff who allowed him to take the field despite sustaining several head knocks in a limited time frame.

The sanctions follow an NRL investigation.

Penalties from the NRL via official statement

Head Doctor

"A prohibition from being concerned, whether directly or indirectly, with any Club, Team or Player in the NRL Competitions, Representative Competitions or any other competition conducted under the auspices of the NRL or ARLC for a period of no less than 24 months."

Assistant Doctor

"A prohibition from being concerned, whether directly or indirectly, with any Club, Team or Player in the NRL Competitions, Representative Competitions or any other competition conducted under the auspices of the NRL or ARLC for a period of no less than 24 months."

Orange Shirt Trainer (Head Trainer)

"A prohibition from being concerned, whether directly or indirectly, with any Club, Team or Player in the NRL Competitions, Representative Competitions or any other competition conducted under the auspices of the NRL or ARLC for a period of 24 months."

Yellow Shirt Trainer

"Additionally, the yellow shirt trainer (Medical Assistant) has been issued with a formal warning."

The four individuals listed above will also undergo further training under the NRL rules and the NRL's policy on possible head injuries and concussions.

They also have five business days to respond to the breach notice.