The management of Gold Coast Titans captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui have blasted rumours they have been in talks with the Melbourne Storm.

Former Storm teammate and current South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker Brandon Smith said on this week's episode of The Bye Round Podcast with James Graham that he had heard a 'whisper' regarding Fa'asuamaleaui heading back to Melbourne.

To facilitate it, he understood the Storm were considering letting Nelson Asofa-Solomona - who has been linked to the new Rugby 360 competition - leave the club.

The move would have seen Fa'asuamaleaui head back to the club where he started his career for 2027 and beyond, and immediately be in the mix for a premiership.

The Titans, who have struggled performance wise, have Fa'asuamaleaui contracted out to the end of 2033, but with player options commencing from 2027, meaning he is free to negotiate with rivals from November 1.

Every indication has been that he will indeed do that in a few months time, with multiple reports suggesting the Perth Bears will make a multi-million dollar play, while the St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs are also interested.

His manager Simon Mammino however told Wide World of Sports that they have not spoken to anyone yet.

"I'm not sure where he got it from but we've had no contact from the Melbourne Storm in any shape or form," Mammino told the publication.

"To the best of my knowledge, there's no interest from the Melbourne Storm.

"And we're quite a while away from November 1. We've got to get through the season, take a deep breath, look at the international calendar and see what's going on in that space. We don't have to make a decision on that [Fa'asuamaleaui's NRL contract] until the middle of next year.

"To be talking about this now is premature, and even trying to discuss it with clubs when they can't put offers in is pointless."

Fa'asuamaleaui said after the Titans' last game that he was committed to the club for another three weeks, but failed to confirm he would remain on the Gold Coast long-term.

Reports also emerged this week suggesting he had chosen to play for Australia at this year's Ashes Series rather than deflecting to Samoa for the Pacific Championships, however, his management claimed that decision hasn't been made yet either.