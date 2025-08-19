Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, the younger brother of Australia and Queensland forward Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, has officially signed with a new team for 2026, which will see him depart the Gold Coast Titans at the end of the season.

Playing in 25 first-grade appearances - 11 of those coming in 2025 - for the Titans since his debut in 2023, Fa'asuamaleaui has agreed to a two-year contract with the Catalans Dragons in the Super League.

The move to the Dragons will see him play alongside fellow NRL recruits Toby Sexton and Solomona Faataape. Meanwhile, South Sydney Rabbitohs halfback Lewis Dodd has also been linked with the club in recent days.

"I'm really excited and grateful to have signed with the Catalans Dragons and be part of such a proud club," Fa'asuamaleaui said in a statement.

"It's a great opportunity for me to improve my game, gain experience, and be part of what Joel Tomkins is building within the playing group - creating a strong culture and pushing for success.

"Can't wait to meet the boys and build connections and really rip into preseason.

"I'm also really looking forward to living in such a beautiful part of the world in the south of France and experiencing it all with my little family."

Only 23 years of age, Fa'asuamaleaui will look to impress in his stint overseas and will look to return to the NRL at the end of the contract as the NRL will introduce two new teams into the competition from Perth and Papua New Guinea.

"I'm looking forward to welcoming Iszac and his young family to the Catalans Dragons," Catalans coach Joel Tomkins said.

"I believe that he is coming into his prime years as a middle forward.

"I know he is fully committed to what we are trying to build at the club over the next couple of seasons and motivated to improve his game to reach his full potential."