In an exclusive two-part interview with Zero Tackle, Melbourne Storm sensation Sua Fa'alogo has opened up on a range of topics, such as the conundrum for the No.1 jersey, his relationship with Ryan Papenhuyzen, chats with Billy Slater, and representing the Samoan national team.

Earmarked as the future of the Melbourne Storm, Sua Fa'alogo has only made ten appearances in the NRL but already has his own highlight reel with freaky footwork, out-of-this-world passes and electric speed that sees him bypass most players in the competition.

One of the game's brightest young stars, his incredible talent saw him become Samoa's fullback for last year's Pacific Championship and ink a four-year contract extension with the Storm after just one first-grade match.

As part of the next breed of talent coming through the NRL with the likes of Ethan Strange, Lachlan Galvin, and Jaxon Purdue, no one has been talked about more than the Victorian-born rookie.

For the second part of a two-part interview with Zero Tackle, Fa'alago discussed representing Samoa at last year's Pacific Championships against Australia and New Zealand and chats with Melbourne Storm legend Billy Slater, which he described as always being "freaked out".

Educated in Melbourne, Victoria, at Mount Ridley College before coming through the Victorian Thunderbolts system, Fa'alago not only idolised ex-Storm premiership winner Billy Slater but admitted to watching him religiously on television as a child.

A two-time premiership winner and Dally M Medal winner with the Storm, Slater is recognised as one of the greatest players to don the purple jersey and created a dynasty with Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk with Craig Bellamy at the helm.

Although he remains as the head coach of the QLD Maroons, he still returns to his former club every now and then due to his strong ties with the coaching staff and club officials to help the up-and-coming rookie players such as Sua Fa'alago.

"I always send him message and ask if I need to work on any stuff and he always comes in and helps me out with my footy," Fa'alago told Zero Tackle.

"I'm always grateful for that.

"Every time I talk to him or see him at training I always get freaked out, like there's no way this is happening!"

Despite only playing one first-grade appearance for the Melbourne Storm last season, Fa'alago was thrust into the Samoa squad for the 2023 Pacific Championships to face Australia and New Zealand.

Selected alongside the likes of Stephen Crichton, Spencer Leniu, Brian To'o and Junior Paulo, Fa'alago was gifted the starting fullback role by coach Ben Gardiner and showed glimpses of brilliance. However, they would end up being defeated in both outings.

While he is one of the few Australian-raised players who can't play in the State of Origin arena due to being raised in Victoria, he has set all his sights on representing Samoa at the end of every season and is looking forward to the next Rugby League World Cup.

"Getting the opportunity to represent Samoa means a lot to me especially representing my parents as well," he added.

"Putting on that jersey is I love that opportunity. It's for our people and where I'm from in Samoa it's like representing them and representing my family.

"I just want to make my parents proud."