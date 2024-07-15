In an exclusive two-part interview with Zero Tackle, Melbourne Storm sensation Sua Fa'alogo has opened up on a range of topics, such as the conundrum for the No.1 jersey, his relationship with Ryan Papenhuyzen, chats with Billy Slater, and representing the Samoan national team.

Earmarked as the future of the Melbourne Storm, Fa'alogo has only made ten appearances in the NRL but already has his own highlight reel with freaky footwork, out-of-this-world passes and electric speed that sees him bypass most players in the competition.

One of the game's brightest young stars, his incredible talent saw him become Samoa's fullback for last year's Pacific Championship and ink a four-year contract extension with the Storm after just one first-grade match.

As part of the next breed of talent coming through the NRL with the likes of Ethan Strange, Lachlan Galvin and Jaxon Purdue, no one has been talked about more than the Victorian-born rookie.

For the opening part of a two-part interview with Zero Tackle, Fa'alaogo discussed his close relationship with fellow fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen and the fullback conundrum that is set to give Craig Bellamy a headache in the coming seasons.

From the outside, Fa'alaogo and Papenhuyzen can be seen as rivals contending for the No.1 jumper, with the newly debuted rookie trying to overtake the veteran fullback.

However, the reality is far from this. Instead, the two players have created a close bond and special relationship with one another over the past couple of years since Fa'alaogo's arrival on the rugby league scene.

"Playing with him, it's an honour," Fa'alaogo told Zero Tackle.

"I'm always grateful to play besides Paps. He's a good leader for our team and I learn so much from him and try to learn from him.

"I always thank Paps for everything he's done for me. When he was injured he always messaged me before I went into a game (and) gives me that confidence to go out there and play."

Embed from Getty Images

Grateful to the club for extending his contract until the end of the 2028 season, the Victorian product revealed he didn't come close to moving away from the team where he became a two-time Cooper Cronk Feeder Player of the Year winner.

Admitting there were "no thoughts of moving out of Melbourne", the 21-year-old is looking to cement a regular spot in the team and eventually lock down the fullback spot - thus creating a conundrum for Bellamy.

"I prefer fullback; that's my preferred position," Fa'alogo added.

"But having Paps back, it's good to have him back...I just go out there and do my job.

"For me it's just as long as I keep playing good footy and hopefully get an opportunity again."

Likely to overtake Papenhuyzen in the fullback role down the track, the Samoan international is happy to bide his time, continue his development and do whatever is needed of him by coach Bellamy.

Embed from Getty Images

Since returning from an injury that he sustained earlier in the season, the Northern Thunder junior has played at fullback, on the wing and in the utility role off the interchange bench this season, putting together nine appearances in 2024.

This has seen him score five tries - more than a try every two games - average 139 running metres and make 38 tackle busts and eight line-breaks, and provide one try assist.

"We're pretty lucky to have two pretty special players (in Fa'alogo and Papenhuyzen)," Jahrome Hughes said.

"It's a bit of a headache for the team but it's good to see Sua can just fit in anywhere.

"Obviously Paps is a quality player so it's good to see Sua is keen to adjust to play wherever.

"He just wants to be in the team and to see him be able to play different positions, it's a big win for us."