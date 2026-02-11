As the new NRL season draws near, New Zealand Warriors veterans Kurt Capewell and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck are keeping their cards close to their chests when it comes to their immediate futures.

The seasoned stars both come off contract with the Warriors at the end of the 2026 season and are yet to reveal their next moves, possibly setting the stage for a season filled with speculation and anticipation for fans and officials alike.

While Capewell – entering his third season with the Warriors – admitted he has pondered his next move, he currently only has one thing at the forefront of his mind: helping deliver the Warriors their first-ever premiership.

“I want to win the comp, the Queensland Origin star said bluntly.

“To be the first team to do that and be a part of that. It's a chance you don't get too often, so that's what I want to do.

“I've thought about it. Just got to see how everything plays out and we'll work it out from there,” he mentioned earlier about his next move."

Tuivasa-Sheck offered even less insight into his plans beyond this season, making it clear that any decisions about his future are on hold for now.

Instead, he stressed that his sole focus is on the demands of the pre-season and preparing himself for the challenges of the year ahead.

“My head is still down in the trenches for pre-season,” he said.

“Just trying to turn up each day, each week because it's tough, the grind. Everyone is going fast so I've just got to keep up. Future stuff I will get to at some stage, but I am always putting my actions on the field and do my talking from there.”

The Samoan international has been previously linked to the rebel R360 competition, but with that competition now delayed until 2028, it'll be a waiting game to see whether he takes that path.

If there's anyone eager to see Tuivasa-Sheck stick around, it's Warriors Head Coach Andrew Webster.

“I never want Rog to leave,” Webster said.

“I think it's similar to Tohu [Harris] and Shaun Johnson … just good dialogue between him and myself, we had a really good chat towards the back end of last season. This season's a long season, and he was our player of the year. If Roger has another year like that, and he wants to stay and wants to keep playing, I think it will be a no-brainer.”

Both Capewell and Tuivasa-Sheck will start in this Saturday's preseason trial against the Manly Sea Eagles in Napier, with Capwell wearing the captain's armband.