Yet another Wests Tigers star has aligned with Isaac Moses, the powerful player agent with a tendency to bend the rules in his favour to secure the best deal for his clients.

This time, it's long-time Tiger Adam Doueihi, who is currently off-contract and seeking security for 2026 and beyond.

His new agent's relationship with the Tigers is on shaky grounds, following a series of untimely exits for a multitude of stars signed to his name, from James Tedesco, Mitchell Moses, and most recently Lachlan Galvin, who departed the club earlier this season to sign with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

It's beginning to look increasingly unlikely that the Lebanon international remains in Tiger Town, following reports of conflict between Doueihi and head coach Benji Marshall earlier this week.

The dispute came following an in-training scuffle, when Doueihi took issue with the way the coach tackled him during a drill.

Pair his increasing frustrations with his agent's rocky relationship with the Tigers' administration, and it's hard to imagine a world where Doueihi is at the club in 2026.

There will be a plethora of sides hoping to secure the signature of the six-year Tiger, who can play any position in the backline and halves at an elite level.

After the recent news of Toby Sexton signing with the Catalans Dragons, Doueihi's stocks may have just risen, with one less off-contract half vying for a new home in 2026.