The Newcastle Knights are set for a major boost in talent for Round 9, with Kalyn Ponga, Greg Marzhew, Bradman Best and Tyson Frizell all likely to be back on deck.

After a tremendous start to life under Justin Holbrook, the Knights have been crippled by injury in recent weeks.

While Dylan Brown, who was also injured, is now back on deck, he hasn't been able to arrest the slide on his own, with the Hunter-based outfit copping a pasting on Sunday afternoon, falling 44-12 against the Penrith Panthers.

Panthers WON BY 32 POINTS McDonald Jones NEW 12 FT 44 PEN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

It was their third straight loss, with poor performances against the Sydney Roosters and Wests Tigers coming over the previous fortnight after a four and one start to the year.

The Knights, most worryingly, have leaded 124 points in the last three weeks, and while Holbrook isn't looking for excuses, he admitted having the quartet back will of significant importance for the Knights as they prepare to play the high-flying South Sydney Rabbitohs at home next Sunday afternoon.

"From the left edge that played in Round 1 we didn't have anyone in that position today, so we're confident maybe having them all back next week," Holbrook said during his post-match press conference.

“It makes a huge difference for four players all alongside each other to play together, get used to each other and get the combinations, which we worked hard in pre-season to mix guys around, so they would be OK with it.

"But it's hard when you're playing good sides and then you're not hanging onto the ball yourselves. It's very hard to trouble them."

The Panthers, who sit top of the table, ran away with the game early against Newcastle and never looked back with Dylan Edwards scoring an eight-minute hat-trick during the first half.

The Knights, who clash with the struggling Dragons and Titans on the other side of their game against Newcastle which lead into their first bye of the year, also have selection questions.

Sandon Smith, Fletcher Sharpe and Dylan Brown will all be vying for halves positions once Kalyn Ponga - who re-signed for Newcastle over the weekend - returns.

Holbrook couldn't be drawn for a decision on who will miss out on a starting spot though.

“I'll work that out next week because you learn quickly, you can't get ahead of yourself and you never know who's in and who's out, so we'll get to sit down and hopefully Tuesday we have the luxury of making a choice, so that'll be great and I'd love to do that,” Holbrook said.